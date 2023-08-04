Pokémon Go: it will be Safari City in Mexico City

The video game will allow players to capture unique creatures live. (Niantic)

mexico city will receive a special call for lovers Pokémon GO. Niantic, the company behind the augmented reality game, has announced that it will feature a live event format called Pokémon GO City SafariNovember 4th to 5th.

Alan Mandujano, director of Latin America at the developer studio, stressed the importance of this event for the coaching community in Mexico. “It is very important for us at Niantic to host these types of events, as it allows us to bring new experience to our trainers and strengthen the bonds of our community, one of the largest in the world,” he said.

Pokémon GO City Safari promises to be a unique adventure in which players will be able to participate in various activities and catch a wide variety of pokemon savages that will appear throughout the city.

In addition, they will be able to dive into an exclusive special investigation offered by Professor Willow to learn more about the main characters of the event. Among them you can get special. iwi wearing an explorer’s hat at the start of an investigation.

The presence of previously unreleased Pokémon in the game caused a lot of excitement among fans. The organizers announced that Skiddo will appear for the first time in Pokémon GO, in addition to other beloved creatures such as the Cempaúchil-crowned Duskull, in honor of the Day of the Dead tradition; Hawlucha, inspired by the Lucha Libre tradition; and Wooper, a cute Pokémon inspired by the iconic Mexican axolotl.

In addition to these exciting catches, Trainers will be able to find a wide variety of Pokémon in the wild, including Charmander, Ekans, Cubone, Unown M, Unown E, Unown X, Lotad, Cacnea, Tropius, Axew, Rufflet and much more. There is even a chance to encounter some shimmery forms for those lucky enough to find them.

The schedule will be as follows: on November 4, the event will be held from 10:00 to 18:00 (local time), and on November 5, it will start from 9:00 to 14:00:00. and will last from 17:00 to 20:00. The reason for this three-hour break is so that players can join community day November, which will take place on the same day.

The organizers have prepared for the participants a complete set of experiences with exclusive bonuses and rewards. During the event, incense will be activated for 8 hours to attract even more Pokémon, and lure modules will be activated for 4 hours, increasing the chance of encounters.

Trainers will be able to make up to five special deals per day at the discounted cost of Stardust, allowing them to earn exclusive Pokémon and strengthen their bonds with other players.

For those who want to improve their experience even further, Pokémon GO City Safari You can purchase two additional accessories. For raid lovers, a special bundle that will provide up to 12 free raid passes, as well as bonus experience and additional candies in five-star raids.

Entrance to the event will cost MXN 150 including taxes and fees and is already available for purchase on the ticket sales page. Niantic. Coaches will be able to choose to participate on Saturday or Sunday, and they will also have the option to purchase an additional add-on on the second day for the price of 100 pesos.