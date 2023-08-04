Pokémon GO celebrates its 7th anniversary: ​​join the party!

Sneakers:

It seems like yesterday we released our first Poké Ball, but here we are celebrating seven years of Pokémon GO! Do you know the connection we have with our loved ones when they sing happy birthday to us? Well, thanks to you, we managed to form a real Pokémon GO family, which we feel like this.

We do not travel this game alone. It’s the raids we play after hours with friends, the sudden excitement of meeting a rare Pokémon, and the camaraderie that comes when you share those moments with other trainers from around the world.

As it’s our 7th anniversary, we wanted to highlight these commonalities, so watch a special video where your favorite influencers and community members from across Europe come together to share their love for Pokémon GO. We find this a very clear example of the joy this game brings to all of us.

Whether you’ve been looking for Psyduck at Plaza Mayor or Clefairy has been playing a prank on you, our Pokémon family welcomes you. There are seven more years together and many adventures ahead.

