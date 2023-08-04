Pokémon GO Adventure Week: Dates, Times, Pokémon, and Everything You Need to Know

Pokémon GO is launching a new event. Adventure Week is back in Pokémon GO, and here we’re giving you all the clues to this event with a theme that fans of the saga love so much.

Pokémon GO He continues to release events, and this time an old acquaintance is back again to bring us fossils and interesting rewards. adventure week in Pokémon GO it’s already here thanks to Niantic and you can’t miss it.

From Thursday, July 27, 10:00 am – Wednesday, August 2. at 20:00 (local time) you can enjoy this temporary event, which includes Mega Tyranitar for the first time in Pokémon GO in mega raids.

All about Adventure Week in Pokémon GO

In addition to being able to get this super-powerful version of the second generation of Pokémon, this event focuses on a theme that many already know: fossils and recurring encounters with Pokémon inspired by them.

For a week you can use Increased spawn rate of Fossil Pokémon, as well as exclusive bonuses in experience. We leave you with a list of the Pokémon you can find most often in this event Niantic.

Pokémon in Wild Encounters : Omanite, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lilip, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrant and Amaura.

: Omanite, Kabuto, Aerodactyl, Lilip, Anorith, Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrant and Amaura. pokemon in eggs : Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrant and Amaura.

: Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrant and Amaura. Pokémon in Field Research Challenges : Omastar, Kabutops, Cradili, Armaldo, Tyrunt and Amaura.

: Omastar, Kabutops, Cradili, Armaldo, Tyrunt and Amaura. pokemon in raids: Regidrago (5 stars) and Mega-Tyranitar (mega embeds)

The event includes temporary payment investigation which allows you to get two incubators, a super incubator, and themed pokemon encounters and free time study until Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 20:00 local time.

In terms of event bonuses, players will receive double experience points when spinning PokéStopsfive times the XP on the first PokéStop spin and will require half distance to hatch when laying eggs in incubators during the event.

do you usually play Pokemon Go? Here are other Pokémon Go guides: Get Free Remote Raid Passes, How Mega Evolutions, Mega Levels, and Mega Raids Work, How to Enable 60 and 120 FPS in Pokémon GO.

We also explain how to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home, the best creatures for the Super Ball League, and the main Pokémon type table for all games. How do you like the novelties presented?