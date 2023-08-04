Games

Pokémon GO adds two new Shiny in its new event

Get Shiny or Shiny Tyrunt and Amaura forms with the event just started in Pokémon GO: Adventure Week 2023.

Today, July 27, 2023, Niantic opened the event. adventure week from Pokemon GO. Last year he already did something similar, but this time he is going to raise the bar because he is going to allow all players grab two new Shiny’s Pokémon GO.

In the official description of Adventure Week 2023, the team confirmed that “For the first time in Pokémon GO, you will be able to meet Shiny Tyrant and Shiny Amaura. Both Pokémon appeared in the same event last year, but they didn’t have this alternate form.

Tyrunt Amaura Shiny Pokemon GO

How to get Tyrunt Shiny and Amaura Shiny in Pokémon GO

July 27 to August 2, 2023at 20:00 local time, all players will be able to capture Tyrunt Brilliant or Amaura Brilliant V Pokémon GO. To do this, they will have different options available:

  • meetings in wild state
  • hatching in 7 km eggs
  • performance rewards Research objectives fields

Are you going to get hold of them or would you rather leave them for another time? This is the premiere of these brilliant shapes in Pokémon GOAnd we don’t know when they’ll be back.

