Plastic and environmental pollutants affect the human immune system

HeyInfertility, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease and even more serious conditions caused by COVID-19 are due to a mixture of artificial chemical pollutants accumulated by the human body throughout life, said Miquel Porta, a researcher from the Autonomous University of Barcelona.

In front of the Director of the Institute of Atmospheric Sciences and Climate Change (ICAyCC) UNAM, Jorge Zavala Hidalgo, researchers and students, said: some of the pollutants are immunomodulators and immunosuppressants, and this is what people do not want to see; Many affect the immune system.

This is confirmed by our ongoing research on the predisposition of people to develop COVID-19, he said at the opening of the series of conferences “Modern panorama of atmospheric sciences and climate change.”

Introducing the conference “Research on human environmental pollution: science and society”, the expert explained that the results showed that arsenic, cadmium, mercury and zinc cannot be associated with the development of the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. .

However, they found that those people who were more likely to consume processed foods and who had higher levels of thallium, ruthenium and lead had more problems due to the pandemic.

He emphasized that these data are added to the existing data obtained from numerous studies, which have long documented the impact of particles smaller than 10 and 2.5 microns (PM10 and PM2.5) on the development of diseases such as diabetes or cancer, which is revealed in the study “Climate Change and Cancer: Policy Convergence” by Paolo Vineis and Inge Huybrechts in the journal Molecular Oncology.

“Individual action to protect against plastic toxicity is needed but very weak, so we need policies and regulation to control it, which was very evident when we helped the campaign to reduce polymer use by measuring plasticizers in urine,” Porta said. .

While over time it has become possible to combat exposure to pollutants with regulations such as lead and CFCs, there is now a need to reconsider the use of parabens, widely used in food preservation and cosmetics; In addition to perfluorocarbons, which, although considered moderately toxic, are very persistent, some of them are not excreted by the human body, accumulating, he stressed.

Speaking, Zavala Hidalgo recalled that since 2012 this meeting has been promoting the interaction of students and teachers of the educational institution with specialists from different regions of the world, therefore, over time, specialists from Germany, Italy, Canada take part in it. , Spain, USA, Switzerland, Bolivia, Colombia, France, Israel and others.

From 2020 to 2022, the series of conferences was not interrupted, as it was held virtually. This year there will be face-to-face and virtual talks, as well as a celebration of ICAyCC researcher Ernesto Jauregui Ostos on the centenary of his birth.