phrases that help us grow

Photo Pexels/Anna Shvets

everything worked out

This was my mother’s motto. Of course, being the drama queen that I am, this bothered me. Like all sufferers, optimists left me worse off than spoiled. I always thought that, no matter how much I explained, he didn’t see where the play was! Is everything resolved? Oh is it? What if someone dies? how do i solve That’s where the family’s second motto came in: ‘We oppose everything.’ Oh is it? What if you die yourself? That’s where the third motto came in: “Well, if you die, you can’t do much.” Yes, but that means nothing got resolved! This is where the family’s fourth motto came in: “Go play and it shall pass.” But over time, I realized that she was right: in fact, everything can be solved…

Yes we can do it!’

Barack Obama knew very well the power of words and his motto led him straight to the presidency. If it works for the President of the United States, it works for a child in distress. Does she think she can’t climb the grades, can’t resist heartbreak, can’t score goals? ‘Yes you can’. Of course, it’s worth striving for, isn’t it…

you are so beautiful!

All psychologists spend their lives alerting us to the importance of praising children. We don’t do this, afraid they will ‘go bad’. We don’t even give them boundaries and that’s what spoils them. Tell them as often as possible that they are cute, smart, and wonderful. But expect them to do their homework.

a mistake is an opportunity to make amends

According to legend, it was said by Einstein himself. The legend doesn’t say whether or not Einstein got tired of putting it into practice, but it makes sense. As life’s motto, it is unbeatable: If we get used to seeing a mistake not as an accusing finger that drags us down, but as an instrument of progress, life will work for them. would be much more productive. Is training difficult? Yes: But the sooner you start, the easier it becomes.

No one can make you feel bad without your consent.

This has to be the most famous phrase by Eleanor Roosevelt, the wife of US President Theodore Roosevelt. And this should be the most useful phrase for a teenager. This phrase does not mean a lack of awareness: it means the ability to learn to look within, to be alone, to have an I-and-me conversation, to understand why we react the way we do. It does not make us a complete human being. But that doesn’t let you walk in the gusts of the wind in life.

Chief rules!

Anyone who’s ever been to gym class knows that the instructors spend their lives yelling at us. Do our legs, arms, back, soul hurt? It doesn’t matter: it’s the head that rules them all! Of course, there is a limit to the ‘orders’ of the ‘boss’, but you get the sense: we have more control over our lives than we think. Don’t let him grow up thinking that life is something that happens to him. Get him used to being at the controls of the ship. PTs (and ‘Star Wars’) around the world tell him that the Force is with him!

You Don’t Have to See the Whole Ladder: Take the First Step

Do you know who said this? It was Martin Luther King, and it’s even more inspirational than the famous ‘I have a dream’ (who doesn’t…). It’s just that sometimes dreams seem too big…

Define with him what he wants to do: improve grades? Want to be a nuclear scientist? Play like Cristiano Ronaldo? We have to start from the beginning. Don’t let him be hypnotized by the enormity of the task into thinking that he will never succeed. Help her take the first step…

you can do anything you want

If he sings it reminds me of scratching a plate with a fork, maybe the dream of winning ‘The Voice’ wouldn’t be the most appropriate. But there are so many dreams out there to dream! As Paulo Coelho said, ‘When you really want something, the whole universe conspires to help you.’ It is not known whether the conspiracy theory applied to teenagers works, but those who have tried it say there is no harm in trying.

Don’t judge others until you step in their place.

I’m sure there was someone famous who said this, but it’s a phrase usually said by grandmothers who are more concerned about the moral health of their grandchildren (after ‘don’t get caught in the draft’, A classic that also helps) to grow, at least without the flu). This is generally one of the most difficult phrases to put into practice, as judging others is one of the Portuguese’s favorite pastimes, but soft water on hard rock is so good that anything can be left there (this rhymes). No but it is more realistic).

the race is only with you

This is one of the most famous phrases from the famous ‘Sunscreen Song’, after the phrase that gave it its name (‘use sunscreen’). It was made famous by Baz Luhrmann, but it works just as well as an antidote to envy: Yes, the race for life (internal rhyme. Don’t do this at home) is really up to us. We move forward with our strengths and our weaknesses, and what others have or don’t have has no bearing on our personal outcome.

Hang out with good people and you will be one of them

A good Portuguese proverb cannot be ignored, which, incidentally, has to be one of the Portuguese proverbs that the Portuguese put into practice the least. When we see someone really good, we tend to squirm till we turn green with envy. The idea is this: learn from it. Does he have any friend who is good at maths? Why didn’t you ask for help? You can ‘pay’ him with a few explanations of Portuguese… or a friendly shoulder… or a companion for the Playstation…

It’s important to dream, but even more important is to follow it

It may also be that their favorite sport is the sofa, but Nike’s ‘Just Do It’ motto is about much more than sports. Like good Portuguese people, dreams are up to us, but when they start bothering us, we immediately ask to be transferred to another, more manageable dream. The problem is that all meaningful dreams work, otherwise there’s no universal conspiracy to help us… And when he sighs that he doesn’t work because he’s out of inspiration, he’s got Thomas Edison To quote (yes) Deepak’s famous phrase: ‘Genie is 1% inspiration and 99% perspiration’.

say if you like someone

It is not known whether Addison ever said this, but our inspiration was Kimmy (Cameron Diaz), one of the characters in the classic movie ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ (you can’t always be intellectual): if you like someone If you do, then say soon, because the opportunity passes quickly, that’s the whole sentence. Since they didn’t do it with us, it’s important that the next generation knows how to say ‘I love you’ (to parents, grandparents, cousins, friends, boyfriends) without Think that they are breaking from inside.

settle in advance

As you know, it was not raining when Noah built the ark. Organization isn’t traditionally a part of many of the gifts of adolescence, but…it’s always possible to push the ark a little.

…and phrases that don’t help at all

, Don’t care about it. This is the favorite phrase of all mothers, who do not even notice that it not only does not help at all, but also sounds humiliating. How is it possible not to care when our lives are in danger? It’s better to try to find a solution, even if it takes more work than to say ‘don’t care’.

, It sounds like you’re an idiot. It comes out of moms’ mouths at lightning speed, and by then it’s too late. Why don’t you think a little before you open your mouth?

, look at your brother. Why? Do you think someone would say to you: ‘Oh yes, I will do everything to be like him…?’

, Have you seen anyone here spreading terror?

It doesn’t matter whether others are getting angry or not. he wants to know. We are not others.