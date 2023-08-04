Photo of Maxi López’s reunion with his wife after a trip to Argentina due to Wanda’s illness.

Maxi Lopez, Wanda Nara

maxi lopez he reunited with his wife Daniela Christiansson and her child El in three weeks. The ex-footballer urgently arrived in Argentina on Sunday, July 16, after Wanda Nara called him to ask him to go to support his children –Valentine, Constantine and Benedict– While she dealt with issues related to her health.

The athlete was in Buenos Aires for two weeks, during which he settled with his three children in a house in Santa Barbara, the same private area in which Wanda lives with Icardi, with the goal of keeping the children close to their mother. In the midst of the ex-husband’s stay, after a series of exhaustive examinations, the driver was diagnosed and treated at fundaleu – a hospitalization and research center for blood diseases – and decided to go to Istanbul (Turkey) with Mauro Icardi and four of his five children: Constantino, Benedicto, Francesca and Isabella. Also traveling with her were her personal friend and stylist Kennis Palacios, as well as her mother Nora Colosimo, along with a partner.

And Valentino – the eldest son of Wanda and Maxi – stayed in Buenos Aires because he plays in the ninth division of River Plate and participates in the tournament, which ends in November. Until then, the 14-year-old will live in Argentina and then decide his football future. That is why his mother will also be constantly traveling, in addition to conducting medical examinations.

On Monday, Maxi Lopez flew to London (England) to meet his wife and their four-month-old child, who traveled to Geneva (Switzerland) to visit the model’s family during the ex-footballer’s absence. This Friday, three weeks later, when they did not see each other, the family reunited, and Daniela Christiansson posted a romantic photo with the athlete on her Instagram: there they hug, and she buried her face in his chest.

Photo that Daniela Christiansson posted on her Instagram account about her reunion with Maxi Lopez (@danielachristiansson)

Maxi Lopez with wife Daniela Christiansson and their baby Ella (@officialmaxilopez)

“My children are ahead of all my plans, everyone. Whenever they needed me in the country they were in, I moved. For me, they are a priority. Today I have a daughter in Europe and it is only fair that I return to her because she is small. I have to lend a helping hand at home with Daniela (Christiansson),” Maxi Lopez said last Monday before boarding the plane that would take him home.

In the same interview he gave from Ezeiza Airport, the former River player said that Valentino remained in the care of his brother, as well as the rest of his family, until Wanda returned to the country. “My children are fine, we spent 15 good days, I always enjoy being with them. Always so, I take care of my three dwarfs and leave with a full heart.” For his part, he did not want to reveal too many details about his ex-wife, but instead focused on his children: “I came here to spend time with them. As soon as I found out I took a ticket to talk to themI like being around them. I’m fine, I came to visit my boys to spend time with them, to be available for the whole situation and to accompany them.. I live abroad and can’t be there all the time, but it’s a different and delicate situation,” he said live on a mobile phone in intruders.

For his part, he said he discussed with his ex-wife the possibility of having their children live with him in London while she dealt with matters related to their health. “But (the decision) is hers, I always make myself available to Wanda in everything.Maxi Lopez said.

Maxi Lopez Kids Still Don’t Know Their Little Sister Because They Haven’t Had the Opportunity to Travel (Instagram)

Keep reading:

“She is threatened, she is afraid of him”: chats with Wanda Nara’s mother, concerned about her relationship with Mauro Icardi

A hint that Wanda Nara launched a cryptic video: “They want me to get married.”

Maxi Lopez is back in Europe: his relationship with Wanda Nara, the truth about Mauro Icardi and who his son is staying with in the country