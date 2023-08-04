Patient-tailored mental health treatment

One in four people will have or develop a mental disorder during their lifetime. The covid-19 crisis has increased public concern about this problem and exacerbated its spread, as evidenced by the significant growth in sales and annual spending on psychotropic drugs.

However, the introduction of these compounds does not always give the expected results. Prescribing psychiatric drugs requires a lot of trial and error because each person responds to treatment differently.

Why is my medicine not working?

For a drug to work—or, equivalently, for there to be a therapeutic response—many factors must be considered, such as the age, sex, weight, ethnicity, or tobacco use of the patient. The doctor will administer doses based on these characteristics.

But let’s put ourselves in a situation that could be real: two people with the same characteristics (both male, young and smokers) receive the same dose, but only one of them shows the proper effect. What can happen?

It is estimated that 40 to 50% of patients receiving psychotropic drugs do not benefit from their treatment. This is where another factor that influences how a drug works comes into play: genetics. Each person has a unique set of genes that can influence how the body processes and responds to treatment.

The study of these genes is called pharmacogenetics and provides an approach to tailor therapy based on an individual’s genetic profile and unique response to drugs. This can happen at two levels: pharmacokinetic (how the drug moves around in the body) and pharmacodynamic (how it works in the body). Using a blood sample, mutations that cause an altered response can be identified.

In this case, the reason for the lack of response in one of the patients may be a mutation of the gene involved in the production of enzymes grouped in the cytochrome P450 superfamily responsible for removing the drug from the body.

About 20,000 genes in our genetic material contain the information to make proteins or enzymes. When one of them doesn’t work properly, these enzymes can stop working properly. This mutation is inherited just like we inherit hair color and can cause the same drug to work differently in each person.

No matter how much you run… you will come sooner

Maybe an example will make it easier. Think of the enzyme as the engine of the car, and the drug as the fuel that the engine consumes. Each enzyme will represent a different speed, as if they were different car engines: slow (Twingo), normal (Mercedes), or ultra-fast (Ferrari). Depending on this speed, more or less fuel will be consumed.

Most of the population would have a Mercedes: once the drug is administered, it degrades at an adequate rate and produces the desired effect. However, in some cases this does not happen. If we’re lucky enough to get Twingo, the enzyme works slower, breaking down less of the drug. It then builds up and can cause adverse effects. Conversely, if the speed is excessively high, as in a Ferrari, the drug will be used up more than desired, and it will not work.

To correct this, the psychiatrist could add to the rest of the factors genetic analysis, which should be considered when prescribing a medicine and … magic! We have found a piece of the puzzle that helps refine the therapeutic response. This avoids trial and error and, most importantly, improves patient health.

Barriers to the introduction of pharmacogenetics

In the future, pharmacogenetic information may become part of the routine when choosing a drug or determining its dose, just as gender, age or ethnicity are taken into account. This can help reduce the time needed to find an effective and tolerable psychotropic drug.

But why in the future and not today? Not all that glitters is gold. Despite evidence of the potential of pharmacogenetics, there are still barriers to running these tests: more validated trials are needed and costs are high. Not to mention the fact that many specialists do not know what pharmacogenetics is. Did you know?