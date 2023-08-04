Panic 7 | New director celebrates joining the franchise

Christopher Landon (Freaky – In the Body of a Killer, Greetings from Death) celebrated that he had been chosen to direct Scream 7, Tyler Gillette it is Matt Bettinelli-Olpin,

“A big thank you to all the fans of Scream for having me. Horror has been my passion my whole life. I promise to make Wes (Craven), Tyler Gillette and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin proud. And, of course, many thanks to my friend and hero Kevin Williamson. here is my!”

announced in a publication in X,

It’s unclear who will write the final version of the script, but a return is expected. James Vanderbilt it is guy busik,

When the survivors of the recent Woodsboro attack move to New York for college, Tara, our ‘final girl’, begins to experience a manic psychological breakdown upon seeing the ghosts of killers past. His sister, Sam, tries to molest him by pretending to be Ghostface. But when their plan backfires, three new masked killers appear on the scene, leaving the question of who will survive and who will be the final victim.

Melissa Barrera Nayak will return as Sam. Apart from them, others have also been confirmed Jasmine Savoy Brown like mindy mason gooding like Chad, and Jenna Ortega like a star.

All were featured in Successful nervousnesswhich also included appearances from classic actors: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette it is marley shelton in their respective roles.

What is the story of the film about?

Horror reigns as four survivors of the recent Ghostface murder case, Sam, Tara, Chad and Mindy, decide to leave Woodsboro and settle in a new town. However, soon, they become the target of a new masked serial killer.