Overwatch 2 Gets John Cena’s Support To Promote New Season

To paraphrase the wrestler’s famous motto, “We didn’t expect.” Blizzard has announced an alliance with the iconic fighter and actor you’ll probably remember as the Peacekeeper to support the launch of the next season of Overwatch 2: Invasion.

After weeks of streaming Overwatch 2 interrupted on twitch mysterious hooded figure named Enigma, it was confirmed today that the figure was nothing more or less than John Cena. His message, which was given on other streamers’ broadcasts, was to warn players of the upcoming Zero Sector invasion on August 10th. This message was revealed in this video:

The collaboration with John Cena does not end on these messages. Prior to the release of Invasion, players will be able to see more about the Enigma fighter, as well as information on how they can participate in the event, via fighttheinvasion.com.

A new animated trailer was also released.

In addition to this announcement, Overwatch 2 players can now check out the new “The Calling” in-game cinematic, a preview of Invasion Season 6 starting next week. This cinematic focuses on Vivian Chase, aka Sojorn, and links what she was doing in Toronto, which led to Winston’s call for Overwatch, the attack on Paris, and the Zero Sector invasion around the world. The little dog Sojourne Murphy appears best.

Overwatch 2 has big plans for the launch of this new season, which indicates it will be the biggest in the game since it went free-to-play last year. It was recently announced that Blizzard’s team-based shooter will be the first on Steam.