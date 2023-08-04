‘Out of this world’ – Metro World News Brasil

Georgina Rodríguez is still in demand in the fashion world, surprising more and more people on her social networks. The 29-year-old model posed for the cover of BAZAAR in Saudi Arabia in a range of creations and shared it with her followers on her Instagram on Monday afternoon (12).

In a carousel with her highlights for the cover of the magazine, Georgina Rodríguez reveals an essay with several dazzling creations. The first record is just the model’s face, with an penetrating look.

In the following record, Cristiano Ronaldo’s companion is seen with a bold hairstyle and several different outfits. Sharing the pictures, the celebrity gave space to her fans in the comments, who submitted speeches with various messages of affection and appreciation.

“Bellissima”, “Perfect”, “Absolutely stunning”, “Divine” and “Beautiful” were some of the adjectives attributed to the model. One fan commented, “I don’t know which of the pics I like the most.” “From the other world,” another user of the social network left.

Relationship crisis? Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on relationship status with Georgina Rodríguez

The target of several tabloids in Europe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodríguez were involved in rumors about an alleged crisis in the relationship between the player and the model. The progress of the two was clarified at an event at Ace.

Cristiano Ronaldo was in Madrid last Thursday (8) to promote his new brand of water. Along with his partner, model Georgina Rodríguez, the star opened up about the rumors which include an alleged rift between the couple.

Even the family of the Portuguese national team player was involved in this story. In a press conference, the star didn’t fail to clarify his dynamics with Georgina Rodriguez. See what the player said: