MIAMI.- Living with joint pain, swollen and even deformed knees – to the point where you can suffer from instability, high chances of falling, and limited walking – is much more common than you might think, since osteoarthritis, disease which causes all these symptoms, affects more than 300 million people worldwide, according to World Health Organization (WHO) epidemiological data.

“A person with osteoarthritis is an economic burden on their family and society because it is not only about medical expenses, diagnostics, treatments, physical therapy, alternative therapies, and even surgery and comorbidities, but also about weight, which means lack of work and, consequently reduce productivity, not to mention the need to stop work earlier than is normally expected,” said Ramon Vallenilla, doctor and specialist in joint replacement and joint preservation, at a press conference attended by DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS.

Obesity, sedentary lifestyle, and older age (over 65 years) are considered risk factors for osteoarthritis, so this expert indicated that promoting physical activity and controlling body weight are of paramount importance.

"Unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, the number of hours spent on the Internet and inappropriate postures are the cause of changes that cause displacement, chondromalacia (a feeling of friction when the knee is extended), increased pressure and, of course, pain," explained the doctor, who showed what are the processes of eliminating deformities of the lower extremities, especially in children and adolescents.

“Unhealthy eating habits, lack of exercise, the number of hours spent on the Internet and inappropriate postures are the cause of changes that cause displacement, chondromalacia (a feeling of friction when the knee is extended), increased pressure and, of course, pain,” explained the doctor, who showed what are the processes of eliminating deformities of the lower extremities, especially in children and adolescents.

“When we succeed in correcting the deformity with surgery, we must monitor the patient’s nutrition, strengthen his muscles, give him prophylactic drugs and encourage joint mobility. One option is slow-acting symptomatic osteoarthritis drugs, known by the English acronym Sysadoas, which have been proven effective,” Arsia said.

Both specialists agreed that these pathologies are incurable, but there are treatments that significantly improve the symptoms and function of the joints, such as anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids and chondroprotectors. “The first two have well-known undesirable effects, while chondroprotectors stimulate cartilage synthesis, relieve pain, improve lubrication and stimulate the production of synovial fluid (responsible for cushioning joints) with very high safety, confirmed by clinical studies. Of course, infiltrations with hyaluronic acid rich in plasma and platelets are very beneficial; In the near future, there will be regenerative therapies, disease-modifying drugs, gene therapy and joint replacement,” said Vallenilla.

In conclusion, both stated that supplements or Sysadoas that contain glucosamine, chondroitin, hyaluronic acid, magnesium and zinc, as well as vitamin C and calcium, such as those offered by Distrilab, are the right ones to start as soon as possible. and thus preserve the joint in the long term, with the goal that aging means less pain and more enjoyment of life.

