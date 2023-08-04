On his 500 millionth sailboat and with Gates, DiCaprio and Rania di Jordania as guests

Jeff Bezos (59) and Lauren Sanchez (53) should remember that one does not commit every day … When the magnate asked the journalist to marry him on his 500 million euro sailboat in May, the two The week was a great celebration. Made a commitment on the same ship and with extraordinary guests.

According to Page Six, the celebration took place during the passage of the ship along the Italian coast. Specifically in the area of ​​Positano, a small town perched on a cliff on the Amalfi Coast in the south of the country.

Among the guests, the American average indicates that they attended Bill Gates (with his bride, Paula Hurd, Leonardo Dicaprio or queen of jordan, as well as the former suitor of entrepreneur Rupert Murdoch Wendy Murdoch, like other personalities kris jennerKim Kardashian’s mother.

Everyone enjoyed the trip on Bezos’ super sailboat, which is 127 meters long, 70 meters high and can accommodate 18 guests and 40 crew. It is the second largest sailboat in the world, surpassed by the 143-metre giant sailing yacht A, owned by Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko.

The interior of the Koru, as the ship is called, is a mystery and only a few technical details have been provided for yachting lovers, such as the deck Bezos has built to house a swimming pool, a lujo with him. The original doesn’t trust him. Your name is not accidental. Of Maori origin, koru means new life, growth, strength and peace.

(Top photo: Gtres)

In May, the magnate and his fiancee were already in Mallorca and Ibiza aboard the Mega sailboat, which the Amazon founder had acquired a few months earlier. Later, I headed to the south of France and the Italian coast.

Bezos visited your life in 2019, when I ended my marriage to you Mackenzie Scott, the last quarter of her life has passed and I have four children: three biological and one adopted in China. The Latina presenter fell madly in love with Lauren Sanchez, which led to their divorce Patrick WhitesellTo live her love story with Bezos, one of Hollywood’s most powerful agents, after 13 years of love and two sons.