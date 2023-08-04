Olivia Rodrigo’s album teaser includes a retro beauty trick

Olivia Rodrigo She knows how to embody the beauty she’s chosen through her style, and right now, the theme of her second album seems to be DIY beauty. The pop star took to Instagram today to share the track list of her next album, CourageIncluding one retro beauty trick: coca-cola can cool,

Along with the appearance of the black manicure – as well as the nail polish intact – this time, Rodrigo’s visual teaser shows him drinking Coca-Cola and using an aluminum can as a hair-styling tool. Despite being an avid fan of the ’90s, Rodrigo’s aesthetic references go back to the ’60s (a decade in which orange juice cans inspired similar technology), a sensation that can be traced in his strokes on a typewriter. was reflected.

Like many proven beauty methods, TikTok has recently revived the practice as a trick (#cancurling), in which content creators wrap it around empty cartons, roll the sections inside and make large and voluminous curls. To obtain rhizomes turn them into summer weeping. ¿The resurgence of the beauty of pajama parties? It looks like the perfect look for summer.