Official website of the Ministry of Health

This Friday, the Department of Health awarded the National Center for Medical Genetics for its 20 years of work in favor of developing community-based genetics.

On Saturday, marking two decades since the establishment of the institution, Dr. Tania Margarita Cruz Hernandez, Deputy Minister of Health, stressed its importance as part of the national health system.

During these 20 years, about a million tests have been carried out in its laboratories to diagnose genetic diseases and birth defects, according to an act adopted on the occasion of this date.

The vice minister clarified that the main indicator of treatment outcomes is the infant mortality rate from congenital malformations in children under one year old, which today is one per thousand live births, the lowest in the Americas region.

According to him, in the course of training, his specialists supervised the training of medical specialists in the field of clinical genetics for Cuba and the countries of the region and carried out basic research on the characterization of the genetic heritage of the Cuban people.

Cruz Hernandez also mentioned the work being done with other institutions to implement and develop personalized medicine and omic sciences, a health paradigm that focuses on the person and their context, not disease.

For her part, Dr. Beatriz Marcheco Teruel, Director of the Center, recalled the imprint of Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro in the development of genetic research in the country and in the Program for the Diagnosis and Prevention of Congenital Diseases.

He stressed that in the world, genetics is rapidly moving towards technology, while in Cuba it is more people-oriented.

According to him, in the institution they built a family and a human collective, which includes a genetic network, and this is a fundamental force that affects the health of the population.

During the act of recognition, the dedication and commitment of those who were the founders of the National Center for Medical Genetics and those who remained in it for more than 15 years were noted.