Nuclear power: how many times can Russia and the United States destroy the world? – Prism

Tension between Russia and Ukraine worsened on February 24, 2022. Nearly a year and a half later, the war continues and is almost at the point of stalemate.

“It seems that the Ukrainian army has started to make big advances in the Zaporozhye and Bakhmut region. In any case, the situation is not clear, the Ukrainian army is fighting trench-to-trench fighting, as it did in World War I. Günther Rudzeit, professor of international relations at the Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing (ESPM) in São Paulo and member of the Academic Council of StandWithUS Brasil, believes.



Is nuclear war a possibility?

When a nuclear power goes to war, there is always the possibility of a possible escalation. This concern is exacerbated when that country is unable to achieve its military objectives through conventional means or even loses the conflict.



Russian bombing in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine Handout/Armed Forces of Ukraine – 21.05.2023

“And when that’s the case with a Russia led by Vladimir Putin, concern grows, because he’s been known to escalate tensions so he can negotiate a win-win situation. The counterpoint is that Russia’s government is both India and China have already made it clear that they are against the use of nuclear weapons, even strategic ones, so that the Russian nuclear option should be restricted”, explained the expert.

With the changing dynamics of international politics and rising tensions between China and the United States over Taiwan, the nuclear issue remains a matter of concern. However, the potential for mass destruction is also a brake on the use of nuclear weapons. This is provided that the leadership of the nuclear country is not in danger of ceasing to exist.

Today Russia has about 5,977 weapons and the United States has 5,550. There is much debate as to how many times this arsenal can destroy the Earth. “But, according to the more accepted figures, it would be 16 times. The calculation at the height of the Cold War was that it could be destroyed 36 times. In any case, the quantity doesn’t matter, because it ends up with life.” to the planet as we know it today”, says Günther Rüdzeit.



What does Russia want? and Ukraine?





Ukraine wants to expel Russian troops and regain control of its territory, including Crimea, which Russia invaded and annexed in 2014. “Vladimir Putin, at the beginning of the invasion, wanted to overthrow the Ukrainian government and put someone under the Kremlin in place of President Volodymyr Zelensky. Since he did not succeed, there is great doubt that Putin actually What do they want now, because they haven’t achieved their initial objective. Apparently, they want the Ukrainian government to accept the loss of territory it occupied today by the forces of the Russians”, explains the professor of international relations.

Günther Rudzeit also says that this war involves many issues that attract attention, such as the change in the dynamics of international politics. “Today we can see two big blocs, the West (US, Canada, Europe, Japan, South Korea, Australia, New Zealand and some countries in South East Asia) and the autocratic countries (China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and some African countries) ) ), who dispute the support of the so-called Global South.”



In addition, European countries have completely changed their perception of the security of Russia and Europe. So much so that NATO (a military alliance led by the United States that today brings together 30 countries in the North Atlantic region) approved a new defense plan at the last summit, allowing member states to adapt to the new Will have to Military Capability Demands “Thus, a minimum defense expenditure limit of 2% of GDP must be achieved by everyone in the coming years. For example, Germany, Europe’s largest economy and which has supported the organization’s determination did not follow up, it has already launched a package of 2 billion euros for re-equipment and will demand the 2% level already before the deadline”, explains Rudzeit.



military training near poland

In May a military exercise called Anaconda-23 in Poland, a NATO member, began to be planned for 2021, when Russia allocated military forces along the borders with Ukraine and Belarus. “At the time, it was uncertain whether an invasion would happen, but NATO saw that it needed to demonstrate that it had the capability to respond to the Russian threat. So NATO and its governments realized the mobilization capability and its importance. Its armed forces are facing a new scenario of insecurity in Europe.”

Last week, videos released to the international press showed mercenaries from the Wagner Group (a military organization of Russian origin) training Belarusian special forces just 5 kilometers from the border with Poland, again raising NATO concerns. increased from



world future

It is very difficult to predict what might happen in a war between Russia and Ukraine, but, for Professor Günther Rudzeit, any peace talks will take place only if one side thinks it can lose the war and negotiates for less losses. wants to do



Zelensky and Putin exchanged accusations about the attacks. the war continues MILAN CAMERAMEIER / AFP – 07/06/2023 // ALEXANDER KAZAKOV / Sputnik / AFP – 07/04/2023

“As long as both sides think they can win the conflict, there is no incentive for peace talks. There is still the possibility that, if former President Donald Trump returns to power in the United States elections next year, It is possible that he will cut military and economic aid to Ukraine, further escalating the conflict.”

Today thousands of people are sleeping amid the sound of sirens, not knowing whether they will wake up alive or not. It is all because leaders, sitting in their offices, give Machiavellian orders for the fulfillment of selfish desires.

Therefore, it is worth considering how we contribute to a better world. Turning a blind eye to what is happening around us is never a good option. After all, the suffering of innocent people cannot be ignored.

Since the beginning of the world, there have been battles for power and territories at the cost of the death of many people. When we study history and observe current conflicts, we find that almost nothing has been learned from the millions of people who died in various wars of the past.

“War is genocide between people who do not know each other, for the benefit of people who know each other but do not massacre each other.” Paul Valery.