No, influencer Jeanne D’Art did not die for being a vegan.

influencer Zhanna Samsonovaa, better known as Jeanne D’Art, died at the age of 39 on July 21 while on a tour of Southeast Asia. As of now, the official cause of his death has not been released, though many media outlets have begun claiming it was due to his vegan diet. It may have something to do with it, but what is clear is that this woman did not die for being a vegan, but for following a very strict diet with many nutritional deficiencies.

In the absence of medical evidence, her mother explained that Samsanova had died of cholera-like infection. It could be, and it could be for reasons unrelated to food. But in your case, perhaps in addition to insufficient hydration would affect the immune systemtherefore, your body will not be able to fight infections, which in good health are not necessarily fatal.

A proper vegan diet it’s a perfectly healthy way to eat. For this reason, it is important to make it clear that the decision not to consume animal products had nothing to do with the death of the Russian influencer.

It was the vegan diet of Jeanne D’Art

Jeanne D’Art practiced raw food diet. In other words, not only did he follow a vegan diet, he didn’t cook food either. This type of food, already basic, has certain disadvantages, since there are vegetables that are digested worse or even worse when raw. they can be toxic. In the first case we find cruciferous vegetables such as cauliflower and in the second solanine vegetables such as eggplant or potatoes.

With so many restrictions, it’s easier to fall into inadequate nutrient intake, and that’s what happened to the influencer as she took her raw vegan diet to dangerous extremes. In your case, over the past 5 years, you have only taken fruits, sunflower sprouts and juices. What’s more, I didn’t even drink water. All of his hydration came from vegetable juices.

Fruits are very healthy, but they lack some nutrients, so we cannot base our diet on them alone. Photo: Julia Zolotova (Unsplash)

Why was the influencer’s diet dangerous?

In order for our body to be healthy, we must have an adequate supply fats, preferably of vegetable origin, proteins and sugars, as well as vitamins and minerals. In addition, the most beneficial is that the sugars come from whole foods. Including unrefined flour and whole fruits and vegetablesas they are accompanied by a fibrous matrix which helps them to be absorbed more slowly, thus preventing the formation spikes in insulin.

The problem with juices is that this fibrous matrix is ​​eliminated. Thus, Jeanne D’Ar’s diet was high in sugars, which could eventually cause her metabolic diseases such as diabetes mellitus type 2.

In addition, he will have a large nutritional deficiency. For example, I hardly eat protein. Is it true to eat fruits? like coconut or banana which have quite a lot of protein compared to them. But the dose is very small. People on a vegan or raw food diet often get their protein from foods such as legumes. But she only ate fruit.

Protein is very necessary for building new muscle, which is why the influencer had very little muscle mass. But, in addition, during processing in our body, proteins are broken down into their main blocksamino acids, which are used to make other proteins needed to perform many much-needed functions.

What could have caused the death of Jeanne d’Art?

Lack of protein and excess sugar can affect many body systems, including immune.

His mother said that he died from cholera-like infectionbut you didn’t specify which one. If we focus on cholera, then this disease occurs due to infection with a bacterium, Vibrio choleraefound in untreated water. It can also be found in fruits and vegetables that have not been washed properly.

Its main feature is diarrhea so intense that it causes death from dehydration. If this were your case, you should have been drinking plenty of water. But since she didn’t drink water, she drank juices, consuming too much sugar, which wouldn’t do her any good. It also won’t replenish properly lost electrolytes. And if that wasn’t enough, your weakened immune system wouldn’t be able to adequately fight the bacteria.

This disease causes between 21,000 and 143,000 deaths worldwide each year. But, as a rule, deaths occur in people who, because they live in underdeveloped countries, do not have proper access to health care and a diet that provides them with adequate nutrients. In Jeanne’s case, it was an easy choice. But the wrong choice was not to follow a vegan diet. It’s not a problem. His biggest problem was the lack of essential nutrients for life. They can be perfectly obtained with an omnivorous diet, but also with vegan. Let’s not demonize what cannot be demonized.

