Ninja Turtles: Learn all about the quartet that conquered generations

They were very popular in previous decades, making a splash in everything from backpacks to toys and starring in series and video games. Straight from the sewers of New York City, where they trained in the ancient martial art of Ninjutsu, the Ninja Turtles are back for another adventure.

Nearing the 40th anniversary of his comic book debut in 1984, the pizza-loving hero makes a triumphant return to the big screen in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem,” which hits theaters August 31.

optimization for live action Dark, produced by Michael Bay (director of Transformers), and made-for-TV cartoon in the 1980s.

The new film borrows the animation style of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and brings the quartet of mutated Turtles straight from the comics, where they originated. This is a completely new look for the characters, combining computer animation with features reminiscent of hand-drawn designs.

If you’re not familiar with Donatello, Leonardo, Michelangelo, and Raphael, don’t worry. The new plot requires no prior knowledge and focuses on the characters’ adolescence, exploring maturity and feelings of loneliness and strangeness common in a journey of self-discovery.

All this with a touch of traditional Ninja Turtles humor, whose personality has always been a key factor in these stories.

meet four people

The names of the four protagonists, created by Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird, refer to Italian artists of the Renaissance – that’s because the pair are huge fans of art history.

But it’s not just the colorful headbands that set the heroes apart. Each one has a different profile and skills, perfected by the mentorship of Master Splinter. And although each movie or series brings variations, these are generally the main features of the quartet:

donatello

It is defined by knowledge. Intelligence is what sets this warrior apart, who contributes by inventing gadgets and is the brain of the group.

Leonardo

It is defined by respect. Highly focused, he is the most skilled and disciplined fighter, usually acting as a leader.

michelangelo

It is defined by emotion. Even though it is not so focused, it has tremendous potential and attracts attention with its agility.

Raphael

It is defined by courage. Despite being the strongest physically, he is often the most reckless.

movie timeline

nineteen ninety

“Ninja Turtles” (Twelve years)

The first film was a tremendous success at the box office and became the most successful independent film at that time.

1991

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2: The Secret of Oz” (Free)

In the sequel, less violent than the previous film, the Turtles try to prevent the creation of an army of mutants.

1993

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 3” (Free)

The group travels back in time to rescue a friend and end up in 17th century Japan, in the era of the samurai.

2007

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Returns” (Free)

It is the first animated film featuring the characters, with an English version dubbed by Chris Evans, Patrick Stewart, and Sarah Michelle Gellar.

2014

“Ninja Turtles” (Twelve years)

in this reboot live action Starring Megan Fox, the Turtles are played by actors in motion-capture outfits and created in post-production using computer graphics.

2016

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows” (10 years)

This sequel to the 2014 film also follows creator Michael Bay’s formula: it’s packed with action, fighting, and destruction.

2023

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” (10 years)

In the new film, entirely in animation, it’s the first time that we have the four protagonists voiced by teenagers.

7 facts about the franchise

The franchise introduced the world of comics. In 1984 the magazine would have a single edition, with a circulation of three thousand copies. In 2015, a copy cost approximately US$20,000 (equivalent to R$96,000 today). Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles had a solo series consisting of active actors. In 1997’s “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Mutation”, the heroes were played by people dressed in turtle costumes. In the original comics, the four heroes wore red bandanas, which only changed in the TV premiere. Each turtle was given a color so that the audience could identify it. Did you know that there was also a fifth member in the group? Warrior Venus de Milo, the fifth Ninja Turtle, appeared in the 1997 series. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fought alongside the Power Rangers in the late 1990s “Power Rangers in Space” series. In 2019, another crossover brought the teams together in the comics. A sequel to the adventure, released by Boom! Studios, to premiere in 2022. It is common to find TMNT characters representing characters. It is an abbreviated form of the group’s name in English, “teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”, which means “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” in Portuguese. In the 2019 animated film, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles team up with Batman to save Gotham City. The plot was based on a miniseries published between 2015 and 2016.