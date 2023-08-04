Nibl among regions where mental health consultations are on the rise – La Discusión

After a two-year decline, mental health problems showed an increase in 2023 in the regions of Nuble, Biobio, Araucania, Los Rios, Los Lagos, Aisen and Magallanes. This was demonstrated by the 7th Mental Health Thermometer in Chile prepared by Achs and the Center for Polling and Longitudinal Research at the University of California, Catholic University.

According to the study, 16.9% of people surveyed had symptoms related to the likely presence or suspicion of this type of problem, up 1.4 percentage points from previous births and the first increase since April 2021, when the worst mental health indicators were noted during the pandemic in the northern zone and throughout the country. At the country level, the southern zone performed worse than the central zone (15.3%) but better than the northern zone (18.5%).

Daniela Campos, Technical Head of Psychosocial Risks at Ahsa, notes that, similar to what was observed at the national level, “in the southern zone, we were able to observe worsening psychological discomfort, mainly caused by the worsening condition of women, the widening gender gap in mental health problems.”

The psychologist explains that this difference between women and men is “something that we have observed since the beginning of this survey, however, in this seventh round, a trend that we have observed since 2021 was broken, when both men and women showed different levels of discomfort , but they decreased or remained the same. In this case, we saw that only men showed a significant decrease, while women showed an increase for the first time in many years. In the case of the southern regions, a gap in cases of anxiety, depression and mental health problems could be clearly observed.”

In this sense, 30.7% of the women surveyed showed symptomsanxious matology, a figure similar to that obtained in the previous round (29.2%). On the contrary, men lost almost two points, reaching 14.5%. Thus, on average, almost a quarter (24%) of Southerners live with worrisome symptoms.

According to Antonia Errázuriz, an academic in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of California School of Medicine, compared with other areas of the country where the prevalence of moderate to severe anxiety symptoms is falling to the lowest level since the start of the study, this prevalence remains stable in the South (range 23.4 to 26 .3%). This may be due to the impact of certain contextual elements, such as higher levels of violence or information about it, that may be present in that area of ​​the country.

With regard to the suspicion or presence of mental health problems, women showed the largest difference in the country: 26.9% (up seven points compared to the sixth round) versus 5.9% (down five points) for men. . The same trend is observed in the case of depression: 19.8% of them have this or that symptomatology versus 4.8% of them.

The effect of therapy

This seventh version of the study again included a section on psychological or psychiatric care. The results showed that 15% of those surveyed in the regions of Suble, Biobio, Araucania, Los Rios, Los Lagos, Aisén and Magallanes had consulted a mental health specialist in the past twelve months, and 10.6% were continuing treatment, i.e. . two and one percentage points, respectively, compared to November 2022.

The study found that 79% of those surveyed in southern Chile indicated that treatment improved their situation regarding the specific problem that prompted them to seek advice, and 90.2% said they felt “quite”, “very” or “completely” satisfied with your treatment. treating professional. In terms of emotional changes, 56.5% said they were very or very bad before treatment, and after accessing therapy, this figure decreased by 53 points to 3.7%.