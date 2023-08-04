news | Tobey Maguire reveals his time on Spider-Man: No Way Home made him want to act

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, the three Spider-Man actors.

For a large number of fanatics, the version of Tobey Maguire Sigu Siendo is the definitive incarnation of Spider-Man in cinema. He was the first actor to put his face in a definitive era of superheroes and now, whether on merit or nostalgia, he has earned an unforgettable place in the hearts of an entire generation.

recently seen by the public maguire bag to wear Spider-Man: No Way Home, a film that was a smashing success at the grassroots level, but a dream come true for the interpreter. In a recent book about the film, Tobey Maguire Few details emerged about his return and, specifically, why the experience proved to be a before and after for him.

Tobey Maguire plays James Mackay in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon (2022).

,When he initially called me he said: ¡Por fin! I felt very grateful. show me straight, right now“, I say maguire Joe recognized that he wanted to be a part of this team with people he considered talented and creative. Furthermore, when referring to your classmates, Andrew Garfield or tom hollandI told that it was very special in every way.

,regain my interest for interpretation. I felt like I was in an authentic brotherhood, which both us and the characters wanted. it was energizing and refreshing for me”, accomplished the first of Spider Man, Surely those who are likely to watch the film would agree that there is chemistry between the three Peter Parker Translate on the Logro screen.

Tobey Maguire stars opposite Eiza Gonzalez in the Apple TV+ series, Extrapolations, which premiered in March this year.

yes, not confirmed, yes Tobey Maguire come back another time Peter Parker in another project of MiracleAnimated Film Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Versewhere he paid tribute on a stage miguel o’hara he explained miles morales Canon events. In return, the actor recently played a small role in the film babylon and in the series Apple TV, exclusion,

