NEWS | John Cena is coming to Overwatch 2 as an Enigma character

Get ready for the #Overwatch2 invasion. Sector Zero forces attack Rio, Gothenburg and Toronto. Answer the call, heroes. Defend the world in Overwatch 2 Invasion story missions on August 10th.

In recent weeks, some streamers from Overwatch 2 they were influenced by a mysterious hacker who interrupted their transmission. This character called himself Enigma and, as his name suggests, fans have begun to piece together all possible clues to unravel this mystery. Many tests pointed to the actor and the fighter WWE John Cena as the face of this character, and today Blizzard confirmed these suspicions.

You might be interested: Overwatch 2 won’t have new story missions for several seasons

The character Enigma will appear in the game as part of the sixth season “Invasion”. To thrill the actor’s arrival Overwatch 2some of the messages that interrupted streamers’ transmissions contained data such as patronymics John Cena or your date of birth. The official announcement has finally appeared on user threads such as Shroud And kyedaeWhere John Cena appeared in a character promoting the game’s new season. John Cena’s secret was not well kept as the actor shared an image of the game on his Instagram, concluding that those who deciphered the clues are on the right track.

Behind the scenes of John Cena in Overwatch 2.

It is not yet clear if John Cena will be a playable character, but we know for sure that season 6 Overwatch 2, Invasion, will begin on August 10 and will bring to the game the long-awaited PvE missions with story content. Yes, sure Overwatch 2 is freely available for PC, PlayStation 4, prefix 5, Xbox One, xbox series x, xbox series c And nintendoswitchSeason 6 PvE content will cost $15.

keep reading

EVENT | Apex Legends: All about Resurrection Battle Royale Season 18

NEWS | Genshin Impact presents all the details of its new version 4.0