New York invests $108 million in school districts

Governor Kathy Hochul announced that by investing $108 million in school districts, New York State is committed to improving student mental health and well-being.

“The effects of the pandemic on our students have been devastating and irreversible; that is why we are making historic investments to address learning loss and expand mental health support in our schools,” Governor Hochul said.

“The mental health resources they need, these funds will help put New York students back on the path to success,” he added in a statement.

A new public funding fund, the $100 million School COVID Recovery Program, will provide funds to create or scale up programs to help students cope with the trauma of the pandemic by prioritizing areas of greatest need, the release said.

In addition, it is expected to expand psychiatric clinics in schools across the state with an investment of $8.3 million. Thursday’s announcement of the funds is part of one of the state’s priorities to increase mental health support for students and school staff just weeks before the start of the new school year.

Individual school districts or BOCES, or any combination of these entities, may apply for a Schoolwide COVID Mental Health Recovery Program (RECOVS) grant and a REKOVS learning loss grant. A total of $100 million is available to support these REKOVS grants.

For her part, State Department Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said the grants will complement efforts already underway in schools to overcome pandemic-related trauma and meet the needs of students they are still struggling with. schooling, attendance and mental health issues.

“A traumatic experience can affect every aspect of learning. All children deserve access to quality education, and these funds will enable our educators to provide the support they need to the students most affected by the pandemic,” Rosa said.

Meanwhile, Chancellor of the State Board of Regents Lester W. Young Jr. recalled: “We have come a long way since the start of the pandemic; however, the long-term effects of COVID continue, especially among our most vulnerable students.”

Grant Objectives