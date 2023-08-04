News

New York: Birthplace of Punk Rock

New York is the birthplace of many singers: Alicia Keys, Lady Gaga, Ella Fitzgerald, and Cyndi Lauper are examples of successful native New Yorkers. However, in addition to creating stars, the metropolis is also responsible for the emergence of some notorious musical styles.

the birth of punk rock

In the 70’s and 80’s, NY was the scene of many cultural upheavals. One is the punk movement, which emerged in reaction to the elaborate and commercial productions of the time. To move away from the opulent surroundings, songs were composed with fewer instruments. On the other hand, they were recorded at a faster pace.

One of the pillars of punk is its anti-authoritarian character, bordering on anarchy. The band The Ramones, formed in 1974, became one of the pioneers of this trend and reflected the ideals of the time.

The band’s clothing style was minimalist, but their sound was intense and instructive. See the song “She’s the One” from the album “Road to Run” (1978).

Another symbolic figure of punk is poet Patti Smith, who released the single “Hey Joe/Piss Factory”. His art is a mixture of jazz, acoustic poetry and rock. Through release, she seeks to oppose the current social structures.

