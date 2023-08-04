New Spider-Man animation and film with Jennifer Lawrence to release on national rental and purchase platforms in August

National rental and purchase platforms released lists with highlights of films that have just come out of theaters and online formats in August.

Main attractions are animated features spider-man through the spider-verse, starring comedy Jennifer Lawrence what time shall i pick you up and panic Supernatural: The Red Door. (Expansion: There are three Sony Pictures productions!).

But this month won’t be the only studio features. Universal Pictures coming in August sea ​​ruby: teen monster Also in VOD format.

Here is the list including the main attractions:

August 8

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

August 9

timescape

attached to love

dark and evil

by the end of the night

lost and Found

August 10

The Way They Want It – The Next Chapter

maximum security

irreversible consequences

operation narco

want to kill my bride

brotherhood of the dragon

August 15

what time shall i pick you up

Elvis Presley: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite

Junior

16 august

i already see you

Christmas in Barcelona

deliver us from all evil

16 august

teo tourinho’s club

a man without a past

evil face

17 August

sea ​​ruby: teen monster

Moving On (with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin)

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

River Wild (with Adam Brody and Leighton Meester)

devil’s peak

mary’s choice

Advocate

Orphan

an unexpected friendship

21 august

Supernatural: The Red Door

22 august

23 august

24 august

Ready, Jet, Go! Space Camp: The Movie

champions

magic flute

tower of curse

Secret of the Lake House

all for fame

steps from paris

30 august

