News
New Spider-Man animation and film with Jennifer Lawrence to release on national rental and purchase platforms in August
National rental and purchase platforms released lists with highlights of films that have just come out of theaters and online formats in August.
Main attractions are animated features spider-man through the spider-verse, starring comedy Jennifer Lawrence what time shall i pick you up and panic Supernatural: The Red Door. (Expansion: There are three Sony Pictures productions!).
But this month won’t be the only studio features. Universal Pictures coming in August sea ruby: teen monster Also in VOD format.
Here is the list including the main attractions:
August 8
- Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse
August 9
- timescape
- attached to love
- dark and evil
- by the end of the night
- lost and Found
August 10
- The Way They Want It – The Next Chapter
- maximum security
- irreversible consequences
- operation narco
- want to kill my bride
- brotherhood of the dragon
August 15
- what time shall i pick you up
- Elvis Presley: Aloha from Hawaii via Satellite
- Junior
16 august
- i already see you
- Christmas in Barcelona
- deliver us from all evil
16 august
- teo tourinho’s club
- a man without a past
- evil face
17 August
- sea ruby: teen monster
- Moving On (with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin)
- Hotel Transylvania: Transformania
- River Wild (with Adam Brody and Leighton Meester)
- devil’s peak
- mary’s choice
- Advocate
- Orphan
- an unexpected friendship
21 august
- Supernatural: The Red Door
22 august
23 august
24 august
- Ready, Jet, Go! Space Camp: The Movie
- champions
- magic flute
- tower of curse
- Secret of the Lake House
- all for fame
- steps from paris
30 august
Connected