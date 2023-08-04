New Overwatch Animated Short Film This Friday

The new short film will star Sojourn.

As before the start of season 6 Overwatch 2 which starts next week, this Friday new animated short with more than knowledge Overwatch.

Since the release of the first Overwatchanimated shorts were the main vehicle Learn more about Blizzard’s shooter hero backstoryso he has shorts starring May, D.Va, Reinhardt or Cole Cassidy.

After the last short film dedicated to Kirikoannounced that a new animated short film will be released this year Friday, August 4, 12:00time in Mexico City.

under the name “Call”the new short film will focus on Vivian Chase, the character best known in Overwatch as Residence and show what happened to one of the founders of Overwatch after the organization was disbanded.

The simple life was never envisioned for Sojourn. Introducing Overwatch Animated Short Film The Calling 🥐 Log into the game on August 4th at 11:00 AM PDT and watch the full game 🎥 pic.twitter.com/GAhJolkiFH — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) August 2, 2023

As a preview, a brief teaser of the new short film was released, with a small preview of its story featuring Sojourn in the investigation.

New animated short to warm up engines for next year’s launch Tuesday 10 August from season 6 titled Invasion which will lead to Overwatch 2 the newest content from first three story missionsnew game mode, new battle pass and new support character.

Fountain: Gaming Bolt

