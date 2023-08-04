Network heroine Nicki Minaj will announce ‘Pink Friday 2’, the album with her that will return to her debut – music

Nicki Minaj recently made an announcement that many have been waiting for. The American rapper has confirmed that he already has a new album on the way. singer like this I took a break of 5 years starting my own projectsWith the release of her album ‘Queen’ in 2018.

To say the least, Minaj’s final years weren’t very productive, but it took a long time to get used to studio work. After announcing his return in 2019 (from which it soon returned), it has been at the top of the music rankings. Song ‘Tusa’ shared with Karol ji This is a great example of how you managed to maintain yourself in the first place despite having no work of your own in the true sense of the word.

Now, announce the surprise for the double departure. no solo tien bajo el brazo un nuevo album, It will be the sequel to ‘Pink Friday’, which was earlier known as the project worldwide in 2010. As such, he promised us that he would return to the beats that are so disruptive that we can’t stop listening to it ever since.

Yesterday I worked on my current top 2 songs from PF2. Your ears are going to burn. OOOHHHH CHIIIII HUNTYYYYY DAT SERVEEE NO ?????? — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) 30 July 2023

We also know that the premiere is already off. That’ll be October 20th when we’ll be able to hear the full project, but Nicki Minaj has been meeting a lot of our expectations on the network, so it wouldn’t be surprising to hear back. So, he will be celebrating his 15 years of career with a very special gift, an album with his unique style that won many at the beginning of 2010.

Nicki Minaj and the ‘Barbie’ Movie

The reality of Nicki Minaj couldn’t get any better. your new project announcement joins His participation in the soundtrack of the film ‘Barbie’, Americans are lucky to be part of an album with such top stars Lizzo, Charli XCX, Ava Max, Sam Smith… and to play an “active” role in the wider footage, as the BSOs sing Suenen and become part of what is seen on the big screen.

In addition, he had a very important role as the interpreter of ‘Starships’, Watch the Trailer for Aqua’s Legendary ‘Barbie Girl’ in the Movie, This sentence could not be resolved, as there was a very important legal dispute in the 90s between the Danish singer and the Mattel company (because of the Barbie brand). However, Margot Robbie (who, apart from being a protagonist, was also a producer) won for performing the theme in one way or another. Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice were to blame ,‘Barbie World’ that we could hear in cinemas. This adaptation of the song to the current urban rhythm is very well received by the public, and even Aqua is referenced in the credits.

The audience success of the film ‘Barbie’ is being translated into song numbers as well. Video clip of ‘Barbie World’ on YouTube accumulates nearly 50 million visitsAnd it doesn’t look like this trend is going to subside anytime soon.