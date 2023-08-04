Netflix’s Success, “Bird Box Barcelona” Is The Horror That Keeps Viewers Hooked

In “Bird Box Barcelona”, the characters must be blindfolded , Photo: Netflix/Disclosure

A man tries to protect his daughter in a post-apocalyptic world. This hackneyed premise is the driving force behind terror. Bird Box Barcelona During its first thirty minutes, until such a sudden twist that the audience forgets what they are watching.

Although it’s an independent story, the new feature, which is in the top 10 most watched on Netflix, expands the universe of bird boxStarring Sandra Bullock in 2018. Both films are based in a world where supernatural beings enter people’s minds and drive them to sudden and inevitable death or insanity.

The only way to avoid contact with invisible beings is to wear blindfolds in outdoor areas, which block the view and, therefore, make it difficult to find a safe place. In the first chapter of the saga, the way out by the hero was to use a box with birds that warned of impending danger. pre existing barcelonaThe protagonist Sebastian, played by Mario Casas, doesn’t care much for it, which is awkward at first.

Who is the villain?

The film shows that the greatest danger lies in the corrupt human being and not in the invisible demon that can take his life. In the first sequence, we see Sebastian having a lighthearted moment with his daughter when they are attacked by blind men and their belongings are stolen. After the attack, the father seeks shelter in a community and receives permission to enter the place, without forgetting his obvious concern for the girl’s safety. Conversations between the residents soon reveal that they too have faced brutal attacks from strangers, which brings them closer together.

Suddenly, when everyone is asleep, Sebastian decides to steal a bus and destroys the venue’s security, leaving the audience lost for a few seconds. What will be your inspiration after all? At this point, the main difference between Bird Box Barcelona And its predecessor: the main character has already been attacked by the monster. The turning point for the development of the script comes faster than it should. Its effect would be much greater if it occurred only at the end, as it does in fight Club Or amnesiaI just want to mention two movies which rock with great twists.

Despite this minor issue, the film manages to keep the audience hooked. It expands the universe of the opening feature with Sandra Bullock highlighting how the apocalypse affected a country other than the United States, and innovates in its approach by following a character who which can also be classified as a “villain with good intentions”.