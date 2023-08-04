Netflix postpones 6 big movies till 2024

Netflix has decided to postpone six of its upcoming feature films till 2024. In recent months, several films and series have been delayed due to the actors’ and writers’ strike, causing a huge movement in Hollywood. While those involved in the strike fight for a fair profession, the studios have entered a course-changing phase, trying to deal with the situation by any means necessary.



Photo: Netflix/I Love Cinema

According to digital spyAmong the six projects postponed by the streaming giant are: Damsel, a feature film starring Millie Bobby Brown; A Family Affair with Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman; Lift, with Kevin Hart; The Taker with Damon Wayans Jr. and Gina Rodriguez; Shirley with Regina King; and Spaceman with Adam Sandler.

It’s worth noting that it’s rare to see The Movement on Netflix. Usually, the company plans all its content months in advance, so that even in tough times like these, it doesn’t have to suffer so much due to unforeseen circumstances. To get an idea, in 2020, at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, the platform continued to release new titles despite worldwide interruptions, including Bridgerton and the first season of The Prom, which aired in December of that year. .

Despite the changes, not all 2023 titles will be moved. This year, we’ll still see around: Agent Stone, alongside Gal Gadot; The Fall of the House of Usher, by Mike Flanagan; In the Spy Kids reboot, Spy Kids: Armageddon; Chicken Run 2…

