Netflix delays six movies to 2024, including new one from Nicole Kidman and Millie Bobby Brown

The postponement of the six titles was reported by sites such as What’s on Netflix and ComingSoon.net and is yet to be officially confirmed by the platform, but everything indicates that it is a response to the currently ongoing writers’ strike in the US. There is another change due to ‘ unions (WGA – Writers Guild of America) and actors (SAG-AFTRA – Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists), which prevent the respective professionals from not only working but also promoting their respective productions prevents. As a result, the filming of several movies has already been suspended and the premieres of many others such as “Challengers”, “Craven o Cacador” or “Ghostbusters: Afterlife 2” have been postponed until 2024.

One of the postponed titles was “Damsel” (in image), directed by Spaniard Juan Carlos Fresnadillo and starring Millie Bobby Brown, which was supposed to premiere on October 13, 2023 and has now been rescheduled for 2024 . , The great fantasy epic, with the star of “Stranger Things”, was partially filmed in the Tomar region in Portugal.

The second was “A Family Affair”, a romantic comedy from Richard LaGravenese with Nicole Kidman and Zac Efron, moving from November 17, 2023 to a date to be announced in 2024.

“Lift”, new film on stage with Kevin Hart, this time in action, F. Directed by Gary Gray and starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, it also premiered from August 25, 2023 to January 12, 2024.

Already confirmed to premiere in 2023, although there is still no date, is the Shirley Chisholm biopic “Shirley” starring Regina King and directed by John Ridley, “Spaceman,” a drama by Johan Renck with Adam Sandler, and also recently Released in relocated to 2024 as the Czech Republic’s first astronaut, and “Players”, a romantic comedy with Gina Rodriguez and Damon Wayans Jr.