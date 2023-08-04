Neglected diseases re-emerging in Latin America: cases of leprosy, tuberculosis and chikungunya are alarming

In Latin America, the number of cases of leprosy and tuberculosis is still on the rise. With reduced immunization, there are risks of outbreaks of measles and polio (Getty Images)

Eat illnesses that seem from the pastBut it’s not. In Latin America, the health authorities in Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) are closely monitoring cases leprosy, tuberculosisAnd chikungunyawhich are infections caused by various pathogens.

When leprosy and tuberculosis These are infections caused by bacteria. Instead of chikungunya fever it is a viral disease. The virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito Aedes aegypti infected, as in dengue fever.

Forgotten diseases and conditions that They seemed forgotten, but regain their power in the present., mainly affect populations living in low-income socioeconomic conditions with problems accessing health services. However appearance of shoots in various areas of Latin America increases the risk of transmission. Some of them are predominant in tropical and humid climates, are chronic and have a long-term impact on the quality of life.

Symptoms of leprosy include skin lesions that are lighter than normal skin color. Also with reduced sensitivity to touch, heat, or pain.

When leprosy is a disease caused by a bacterium which is still present in more than 120 countries. Together, more 200,000 new cases of leprosy per year in the world.

IN Mexico, Recently, health authorities have reported an increase in the incidence of leprosy. Minister of Health Mexico reported on Tuesday that look first of all for 12 municipalities countries due to the increase in the incidence. In the week of July 16-22, 300 cases were reported in 28 states.

municipalities are cataloged with “high presence” of leprosy cases These are Tuscaquesco, San Sebastian del Oeste and San Cristobal de la Barranca in Jalisco; Nocupetaro and Nuevo Ureco in Michoacán; Tlaltisapan in Morelos; Lampasos in Nuevo Leon; El Espinal, Santiago Niltepec and San Miguel Chimalapa in Oaxaca; Choix in Sinaloa and Tunkas in Yucatan.

Leprosy does not spread easily. In addition, it takes a long time before symptomsmaking it difficult to determine where and when someone contracted the disease.

The bacterium that causes leprosy is spread when a person inhales small airborne droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes (CDC, Wikimedia Commons)

Experts believe the bacteria is spread when a person breathes in the small airborne droplets that people with leprosy produce when they cough or sneeze. The bacteria can also be transmitted through contact with nasal discharge from a person with leprosy.

Leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by bacteria, a type of bacillus called Mycobacterium leprosy. This bacterium was discovered in 1874 by the Norwegian physician Gerhard Armauer Hansen.

For this reason, it is also called “Hansen’s disease”. When the doctor described the disease, he was able to show that it was a disease. caused by a microorganism, not a “divine curse” as some people believed for centuries.

The infection mainly affects the skin and peripheral nervous system, and the development of the disease largely depends on individual susceptibility to the pathogen and access to timely treatment.

Armauer Hansen was the discoverer of the leprosy bacterium in 1873 / University of Bergen.

leprosy is treatable: Patients often take a combination of antibiotics. If left untreated, the infection can damage the nerves, resulting in paralysis and uselessness of the arms and legs.

If they agree to treatment, leprosy patients can continue to lead a normal life. Previously, patients were placed in sanatoriums, which received a terrible name “leper colonies“. Currently, treatment is carried out on an outpatient basis, hospitalization is not required in most cases.

Treatment consists of a combination dapsone, rifampicin and clofazimin. “This treatment kills the pathogen, cures the patient and stops transmission. Early diagnosis and treatment is the key to its elimination, ”the message says. Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

A new WHO roadmap has set a goal of eliminating leprosy by 2030.

Tuberculosis is caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. This pathogen spreads from person to person through the air / File

Tuberculosis or TB is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis. These bacteria usually affect the lungs, but they can also affect other parts of the body such as the kidneys, spine, and brain.

PAHO reported that it’s still an epidemic. In 2021, 309,000 cases of tuberculosis were reported worldwide and 32,000 people died. The death rate fell to 25,100 in 2014 but has risen again in recent years.

“Despite new innovations in TB, such as rapid tests and shorter oral courses for drug-resistant strains and prophylactic TB treatment, many people, especially the most vulnerable, are left without them,” the doctor said. Ruben MayorgaHead of the Department of HIV, Hepatitis, Tuberculosis and Sexually Transmitted Infections, OPS.

IN PeruMinistry of Health 3519 cases of tuberculosis were registered in children under the age of 15 by 2020, which corresponds to an incidence rate of 31.3 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, which is the second highest rate in the region.

V Argentina, the latest available report is from 2021, when 12,569 TB cases were reported. It represents the national rate, which was 27.4 per 100,000 inhabitants (15.3% higher than in 2020). Differences were noted between jurisdictions, although all of them had cases of tuberculosis. “The increase in notifications should be mainly related to recovery from the health emergency caused by COVID-19,” the report said. Ministry of Health of the Nation.

Chikungunya fever is a viral disease caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti (Getty) mosquito.

In 2023, cases of chikungunya in the Americas region exceeded 210,000 in the first months, according to PAHO. Circulation of chikungunya increased in five Latin American countries, well above the figures for the same period in previous years.

“What we are seeing this year is changes in scope and timing. The epidemic started much earlier and with more cases than in recent years,” said Tais dos Santos, PAHO/WHO Adviser on Surveillance and Control of Arbovirus Diseases.

Eliminating mosquito breeding sites in or around homes helps prevent chikungunya, dengue and Zika/File

Paraguayan was one of the most affected countries. Argentina and Uruguay reported local transmission for the first time this year.And Bolivian high levels of transmission have been reported as chikungunya.

As in the case with dengueBecause there is no vaccine, the best way to prevent chikungunya is to reduce the number of places where mosquitoes can breed. To do this, useless containers in which water can accumulate (canisters, bottles, tires, pieces of plastic and tarpaulin) must be removed, turned over or covered with a used one (buckets, basins, barrels, tanks, tanks) or emptied. permanently (potholders, drinking fountains), according to Argentina’s National Health Portfolio.

Keep reading:

Leprosy: a disease that strikes the skin like monkeypox, but no one wants to call it

4 Problems the Pandemic Has Caused for the Most Neglected Patients on the Planet

The Ministry of Health issued a warning about cases of leprosy in 12 municipalities of the country