Nearly 20 Years After Affair, Tom Cruise Wants To Rekindle Romance With Sofia Vergara

‘Mission: Impossible’ star focuses on winning Sofia back after star announces divorce

Rafaela Dinello, under the supervision of Gustavo Assumpção Published on 8/2/2023 at 3:36 pm

hey Tom Cruise is actually a variant, after rejecting several attempts by the Colombian singer, shakiraThe star moved on to another and now she has a new love target: Sofia Vergara. The actress divorced Joe Manganiello last month after seven years of marriage.

The information is from Heat magazine, this Wednesday, 02, Tom Cruise and Sofia Vergara lived a light romance for a few months in 2005. So much so that at that time they were only photographed together in one position.

He may have been trying to win back “the one who ran away” in the past, as the friends detailed in the publication. A source told Heat: “They already have that history, even if it was more of a brief affair than a full-fledged romance.”

“They had a special time in the Hollywood Hills partying and having the best time of their lives. Sofia wasn’t really indicating at the time that she wanted something long term, so it ended up being totally amicable.” , and they remained friends.”

The publication also states that Sofia has almost all the characteristics that Tom Cruise looks for in a woman; The Colombian woman’s beauty and success attract the star, who sees great potential in a potential romance, but according to the publication, one important detail is missing:

Mix it all up with Sofia Vergara. Sofia is going to ‘let her hair down’ and party for a while. So she’ll throw herself back into the middle of it (serious romance) and start dating after the divorce is final.”

The couple met shortly after the ‘Mission: Impossible’ star broke up with his then-girlfriend, the actress. Penelope Cruz, The actor was briefly linked with Sofia.

that year, Will Smith Invited Sofia Vergara to a pre-Oscar party, where she met Tom Cruise. The Lightning couple was photographed together only once around February of that year, and they didn’t last long after Tom took her to a meeting with the leader of the Scientology Church.

At the time, it was said that Sophia was unwilling to renounce her Catholic faith, as she feared that “will be overthrown by God and burn in hell”according to a friend.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello announce the end of their seven-year marriage

The couple surprised fans by announcing their separation via a statement:We made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people who love and care deeply for each other, we humbly request that you respect our privacy at this time as we enter this new phase of our lives ”said a statement sent to the site.

Despite the seeming suddenness, the pair was already showing some signs of separation.