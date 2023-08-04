National Commission for the Oversight of Psychiatric Care continues to be without a budget | daily

The National Commission for the Oversight of Psychiatric Care has never been able to function effectively for various reasons. One of them and the most important is the absence of a specific economic point for its functioning, which allows for a different model of work from the current one, which assumes that “all actions are carried out by members of the commission.” The agency was established under Mental Health Law No. 19,529 and its main purpose is to comply with the law, which depends on the Ministry of Health (MSP).

The commission should consist of two representatives of SMEs, three from the University of the Republic from different faculties, one of the “most representative organizations” of mental health workers, a representative of scientific societies related to mental health, a member of the most representative organizations of people with mental disorders, a representative of the most representative organizations of relatives people with mental disorders and a representative of civil society organizations in the field of mental health and human rights. Although each institution chooses its own representatives, they are formally appointed by the executive branch.

Current members of the body are dissatisfied with the place of the body in some mental health competencies. As they commented dailyFor example, they were not involved in the preparation of the Mental Health and Addictions Plan, and the document “also does not deal with the commission”, despite the fact that it has “an appropriate place in the law.” In turn, the commission “does not understand” whether the new plan replaces the National Mental Health Plan 2020-2027.

Meanwhile, the commission understands that soon its powers “may be limited” if article 265 of the Liability Law is adopted, establishing several commissions that, in exceptional cases, can request a patient’s medical history. The controller’s commission is not part of the above-mentioned commissions.

Although the organ began functioning in 2018, it was headless from September 2021 to July 2022. In any case, on an honorary basis and like the previous members, the new representatives, who took office on August 18, 2022, continued to work and recorded some data, according to the 2022 annual report, to which he received access daily.

In principle, the commission reviewed various data from medical institutions that provide mental health services throughout the country, by requesting data from the National Board of Health (Junasa) and by questioning its own commission. On first contact with the institutions, a message was sent notifying them of the new control bodies. In turn, as established by law in part of one of its functions, during 2022 the commission received reports.

In terms of hospitalizations, 224 notifications were received corresponding to hospitalizations with an admission date between August 1 and December 31, 2022, of which 98 were involuntary hospitalizations, 88 were court-ordered hospitalizations, and 38 were volunteer hospitalizations for stays over 45 days. . Of the total number of notifications, in 169 cases the process was completed due to the patient’s discharge, and in 55 cases the process has not yet been completed, mainly due to the fact that the discharge date has not yet been communicated.

Regardless of the type of hospitalization, in 80% of cases the court intervened, since these were hospitalizations by court order or by notification of hospitalization to the judicial system. In addition, according to the forms, “there is a significant delay” in the notification of hospitalization by responsible health care providers, averaging almost three months, although with high variability.

In the annual report, the commission recalls that the previous management requested the provision of human resources twice; First, a budget was requested for “Inspection, Subsistence and Administrative Corps”, and in 2020, a five-year budget for 2021-2025 and approval of the organizational structure proposal were requested. Both files “have been zipped”.

The new commission also confirmed the need for a budget. In September 2022, a meeting was held with the MSP mental health program area, in particular with its head, Horacio Porsiuncula, where he was presented with an action plan and the need to strengthen human resources to support the work of MSP. commission.