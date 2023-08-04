Nadi is so close to matching Harrison Ford as Brendan Fraser in this brilliant adventure film

Directed by Stephen Sommers, ‘La Momia’ Remains an Authentic Co-Shot 24 Years Later

The unexpected fall of ‘Mission Impossible: Sentencia Mortal – Part 1,’ after an excellent setting, inevitably leads us to remember one of the great commercial failures. Tom Cruise‘La Momia’ (‘The Mummy’, 2017) reboot ushers in an ambitious universe of monsters universal which was canceled before the production of his second film. It’s an even bigger disaster if the success of its previous edition is to be attributed.la momia‘ director Stephen Somers And the premiere took place 24 years ago.

I thoroughly enjoyed it when it premiered in theaters, and over the course of the next five years, I watched it easily for a decade. I believe that since then I never saw it again in full, because I had reached a point that I knew it almost by heart and could feel it again in my mind. However, I recently decided to revisit Brendan Fraser and the company, which helped me confirm that it would continue The best Indiana Jones successor ever,

to film

To be fair, there are a number of candidates who could put this statement on the table. At the time, it was ‘Tras el Corazón Verde’ (‘Romancing the Stone’, 1984) that best encapsulated everything that had been achieved. Steven Spielberg, George Lucas and Harrison Fordwhile laterLa Momia’ (‘The Mummy’) we have Nicolas Cage and had a lot of funSearch’ (‘National Treasure’, 2004) as the main aspirants to the throne, but none of them reach the level of somersault belt.

We go back for a moment to the summer of 1999, which many will remember for the premiere of the highly anticipated ‘La Guerra de las Galaxias’. Episode I: La Amenaza Fantas’ (‘Star Wars. Episode I: The Phantom Menace’), but what comes to my mind in my case is that it was the first episode in which I had complete freedom to see that What I wanted from Bodrios. as a sequel toCarrie’ Hey’virus’ until symbolicmatrix’La – We are generous – Falida’wild West’ What is occupying us now.





For at that time – and it remains so today – I was much more a fan of Indiana Jones’s adventures than the galactic saga created by George Lucas – yes no, I chose the wrong word. Por alo mi curiosidad era casi mayor hacia el nuevo trabajo del responsible de’Deep Rising’Which I retrieved a few months after its launch in the cinema of my city and which gave me great satisfaction.

Then what I found was very close to what I’d always considered the ideal summer blockbuster: an adventure that keeps you interested with us all the time. well made characters, and besides he knew how to mix the mood with the requirement that we not take all the water. It was such a delicious cocktail that it didn’t have to be returned whenever possible.

The speed of time and the multitude of ideas almost made me think that what Somers accomplished was so simple as to be of no special merit. or El hecho de que la secuela fuera inferior – although it is also quite amusing – Debio gave me a hint, and better enter the incited en el bajon led by El spin-off Dwayne Johnson One of the dreadful third deliveries which, with reason, I put a point on and finished off the charge-free.

The saga was doomed to oblivion, beginning the final phase of Fraser’s career, which would certainly not end until he was gone. Harrison Ford In front of ‘medidas extraordinaire’ (‘extraordinary measure’). Sad luck for the best heir apparent, one of whose greatest characters this was the last one – there’s more than one vying for that throne, Han Solo and Rick Deckard are up there too.

How the film was made and what happened in the end

The main distinguishing feature of this new version is the condition set by the adventure when this legendary monster from Universal was characterized by giving priority to terror. By the way, this project originated in the early 90s with directors such as Clive Barker, Joe Dante or George A. romero Connected to the same time at different times, but in the end no one was left behind.

It was Stephen Somers who spearheaded the change, which also convinced Universal of the need to increase its investment in the film in order to fulfill its mission: an adventure on the Indiana Jones line. The premise was clear, but the challenge now was to come up with something better, not a shiny copy.

To achieve this something decisive had to give a proper protagonist and the choice of Brendan Fraser is still very keen, as his biggest success up to that point’jorge de la jungla (‘George of the Jungle’), has also demonstrated his dramatic versatility in ‘gods and Monsters’ (‘gods and Monsters’). It didn’t stop being a risky bet – however cheap – and here comes the first big hit of ‘La Momia’.

an unforgettable part

Pure charisma, I can’t think of a better way to describe the actor’s way of bringing Rick O’Connell to life. From his first appearance, where the premise of Benny’s unique friendship is felt, his courage is clear to us, but also that he is not a conventional hero. His boldness and ability to improvise is on par with Doctor Jones.He also has a healthy sense of humor that never hurts and doesn’t hesitate to face any kind of danger.

I have no doubt that the Sommers-signed script required Brendan to mold himself into a role that almost seemed written for him, but that’s just the way he put it, many according to the requirements of the scene. Showcasing aspects and acting as an anchor for the weirdly lighthearted tone the film has. And so Fraser Lowe got a surprise with good support and only by its distribution partners.

At this point in the movie, we pretty much all know what it’s capable of. Rachel Weisz, but for the time being she was an actress who had failed in her only attempt to jump to first class with ‘Reción en cadena’ (‘Chain Reaction’). A single scene, in which chaos is unintentionally unleashed in the library, is enough to win us over to a mix of ingenuity and determination that will gain second weight as your film progresses.

in your environment we put john hannah As an invaluable comic relief that also serves to nullify the protagonist’s potentially negative traits, some convincing secondary characters who never quite manage to snatch the protagonist from our adventurous trio were the only things we lacked. He was a villain of the highest order. Without it all this could have been reduced to a good pastime in which we would never have realized the real danger.

Arnold Voslu He was in charge of filling that void, thus increasing the connection with the saga that was reset once again and introduced a terrifying element that sounds like Lujo in the film. The truth is that any blockbuster today likely to lose a handful of viewers or qualify for age would require some sinister detail that limits its commercial appeal.

Voslu was already a public face – he was one of the guys who tried to end up with Jean-Claude Van Damme in ‘Human Target’ -, but We were not prepared for his impressive recreation of Imhotep. just need somersault a great introduction -Normally, the first few minutes are devoted to introducing us to the characters, but as long as it is assumed that the story is stable – so that it imposes respect and does not stop moving forward.

Just Everything Fits in ‘La Momia’

Let’s leave aside the characters for a moment and think about the tone of the film. For that I’m going to highlight a scene: O’Connell is about to be hanged and Evelyn (Weiss) tries to persuade her executioner not to do so. I won’t go into details – although if you haven’t seen the movie it won’t be for lack of opportunity – it’s a compilation sequenceBecause it really puts our hero in danger without ignoring the sense of humor that is present at all times.

That strong presence of comedy also helps define the characters and their motivations, from the inevitable romantic subplot between Evelyn and O’Connell to the rivalry with the other team of explorers. Of course, these are the keys to getting the last thing done Infection From lighthearted adventures showing a somewhat idealized version of Egypt and its myths, to something more serious and scary, Rats.

As long as I’m there the film is more reminiscent of Indy’s wanderlust, living exotic adventures, but also giving due importance to the historical burden and archeology so that the relationship is both in style and subject. However, the past of the franchise ‘La Momia’ had strong roots in horror cinema and was well presented in the already mentioned prologue, with an impossible romance, as a starting point.

The reappearance of Imhotep takes the film to another level. slowly let’s think of those friendly and deadly scarabzos—the sense of danger was heightened, but the dominant presence of the voslu and great visual effects -I used motion capture to give everything a more realistic touch and if I’ve got it, it’s gone, which makes us take it more seriously.

Somers displayed impeccable handling of rhythm By then and there it had set the necessary tone for everything to shine, but there was an ordeal to turn ‘La Momia’ into much more than just good entertainment. Result? fantastic, flawlessly playing action scenes Without falling into unnecessary saturation, and respecting that strong comedic charge at all times – think of Hannah’s role during the final battle for example.

It simply fits its niche, with Fraser taking the lead in a sizable part and complexly taking his role from a modern Indiana Jones to a villain you really have to take seriously. Furthermore, in the clash between the two, respect is paid to the mythology that had by then been solidified. The adventure ends leaving a great taste in the mouth.

sure that Don’t stoop to the level of the first three adventures of Indiana Jones -Fourth best we left it aside, and it is like a pastime, not far, as disgusting as it is said, but valuing it within the saga changes the matter-, But if this is the film that comes closest to it, it fails to get itAlready very few people became aware while renewing the tax exemption step by step.

I love rediscovering myself with this ‘La Momia’, which is available to watch on Netflix, Movistar+ or Skyshowtime. led by ojla el reboot de 2017 Tom Cruise Hubiera had a sense of entertainment so achieved…

