Most Wanted Knife Skins in Valorant

As we already explained in the first two parts of Valorant skins, in shooter by RIOT GamesUnlike CS:GO, we cannot get leather the game we want. The Valorant store looks different, with “page” that changes every dayand therefore forces us every day to pay attention to what News appear in our account. For this reason, getting a specific aspect in Valorant can be somewhat more difficult than in other games. shooter. Thus, it is normal that some skins stand out from the rest. Today we will consider five aspects The “knife” you’ll need in Valorant.

Knife skins in Valorant, the most valuable

Despite the fact that the knife in Valorant that we use less -if you don’t want to show your skin- there are many replicas that players shooter RIOT is looking for, and despite their price, they are highly valued. Although big names are not included in this list, today we bring you five aspects of the knife in Valorant with which you can continue to improve your gaming experience just in case you usually put money in In the title.

Yoru Butterfly Knife

Let’s start this list of Valorant “Knives” with a comb. Indeed, this weapon has been one of the most beloved in the community since its introduction. It’s not only one of the first butterfly knives what we got in Valorant, but the colors and the fact that it belongs to the character wins entirely.

Go! jet knife

We’ve gone from the Yoru knife to jetta knife. One of those who was with us from the very beginning of the game and carried most of the duelists professionals like Mixwell or Tenz, among others. It has now fallen out of use due to the number of other knives that exist in Valorant, but it is no less sought after by a community that has been playing longer.

They

One of the newest knives on this list in Valorant, but that’s not the reason it got the worst reception. If the first batch of Oni weapons was a hit, the second part in which they introduced Vandal and the knife wasn’t going to be smaller. Katana with one of the best effects and colors in RIOT. If you are a lover of oriental culture, you will want to get your hands on it.

ignite

Another new shipment that RIOT Games has made to their game concerns knife skins. A fan of fire, reminiscent of the two champions from another brother game as they are. Rakan and Shaya, from League of Legends. If what you are looking for is impressive effects, this is definitely your choice. leather.

cryostasis

If you like having the biggest weapon in the game, this is probably the knife skin you are looking for. May be It’s not the prettiest, nor the most artistically or animatedly thought out.. However, killing an enemy with a hammer will always be more “cinematic” than a regular knife.

