Celebrities at the altar: The most expensive wedding dresses in history

Walking down the altar can be one of the most important moments in a woman’s life. Choosing the location where the celebration will be held and selecting the guests are part of the preparations that, in most cases, begin long before the big celebration. Despite the fact that many of these questions are still in the hands of wedding planners today, there is one thing celebrities wouldn’t trade for anything in the world: Choosing your bridal dress.

In Jennifer Lopez Priyanka ChopraWe tell you which are the most amazing dresses that celebrities chose to say “yes, I want”.

Jennifer Lopez and her three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses – credit: @The Grosby Group

In a few weeks, the first anniversary of this marriage will be celebrated, which will be unforgettable for all the fans of this pair. is this a love story Jennifer Lopez or ben affleck You are worthy of any cinematographic script. The actress and singer turned to Ralph Lauren to create dresses for her children, a model who needed a thousand pieces of fabric and 500 meters of fabric to achieve a giant skirt and recreate an ethereal version of the designer’s classic dress. was used. An exquisite fleece of incredible length was added as a cover, adding romanticism to this proposal worth a million dollars. Once the exchange of votes was complete on the Hampton Island reservation in Georgia, Lopez tried on another Ralph Lauren dress, one with cascading pearls and another in a Swarovski crystal-encrusted siren style .

Salma Hayek celebrates her wedding to Francois-Henri Pinault in Venice on April 25, 2009 – credit: @grosbygroup

Salma Hayek She also didn’t hold back on the spending when she married a French multi-millionaire Francois-Henri Pinault in 2009. It’s too bad, they say, that it was Europe’s most expensive and crowded wedding for royalty. Held at the opera house La Fenice di Venezia, the festival was attended by many famous faces such as Penélope Cruz, Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Charlize Theron, Bono from U2, Edward Norton and Anna Wintour and, according to them, the most fun of the atmosphere was one of the For this special occasion, Hayek wore a dress by designer Nicolas Ghesquière of the Balenciaga firm, which dazzled with its V-neck corset, which was completely embroidered with a dazzling gemstone. Then, the design unfolds in a steamy hue of multiple layers with a “globe effect”. According to reports, the Mexican woman spent around half a million dollars on this gift which turned her into a real princess.

not only married Jessica Biel Thief Justin Timberlake It was the most unexpected, but it was also the dress that the actress chose to celebrate one of the most important moments of her life. For this engagement, which took place in southern Italy in 2012, the bride left tradition aside and bet on a design Haute couture In Pink by Giambattista Valli. The proposal – which cost a thousand dollars – stood out for its organza loops and a delicate rose petal print that she herself defined as “mystical”. The personal stamp was present in her elaborate tulle gown until the floor was adorned with the pearls of her abuela’s wedding tiara.

The famous business woman has been the one who has celebrated the most number of weddings within the Kardashian clan. Sin embargo, su casemiento con el rapero Kanye West (The third of his life) has been in one of the most glamorous of environments. Esperanza was married on 24 May 2014 at the Castillo Forte Belvedere in Florence, and their union graced the front covers of magazines of the time. Kim Kardashian Lucio a dress that was around mid-million dollars designed by Riccardo Tisci, who also fronted the French fashion house Givenchy. Following the adage of bridal designers, I created a model with long sleeves and a siren cut, the maximum highlight of which was the sensual transparency at the back. A long necklace with silhouettes of embroidered flowers and tulle wool with a frame at its ends added romanticism to this challenge. As expected, the party was aired on the ninth season of its famous docu reality show keeping up with the Kardashians,

No doubt, Victoria or David Beckham I am one of the best couples in the United Kingdom. The Los ’90s final took place in a majestic celebration at the Castillo de Luttrellstown in Dublin, Ireland, as the final hurray of the exfútbolista fue. The wedding dress was made by Vera Wang and cost a thousand dollars. In delicate champagne tones, the V-neckline corset ended in a maxifold that captured the entire look. The six-metre spire and 18-karat gold crown have contributed to the eccentricity of the design.

Catherine Zeta Jones or Michael Douglas My son established the biggest in the industry. The actors married in 2000 at the iconic Hotel Plaza in New York and since then, they have been inseparable. For the occasion, which captured all the media attention from around the world, the bride rocked an Audrey Hepburn look with a simple and absolutely no pomp dress by Christian Lacroix. Realized in ivory-colored satin, the design was highlighted by vintage Chantilly fittings detailed with a wide gum. A precious diamond crown next to the tulle fleece adds sophistication to the creation. Despite the simplicity of the model, it is said to have cost $140,000, a very high figure for the time.

Priyanka Chopra two ceremonies at the time of marriage Nick Jonas: one more traditional and the other Hindu under western rites. In each of them, the actress dazzled with haute couture designs, but, without a doubt, the first one took the ¡LOS record in all looks and figures! Quince artisans took 1,826 hours to hand-embroider this stunning design, which included 2.4 million sequins, 11,000 Swarovski crystals, and several words, names and key phrases important to Chopra and her husband. This Ralph Lauren design cost over two million dollars. For the Hindu ceremony, the actress wore a two-piece red gown by Indian designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee with organza flowers and delicate red crystals from Siam. The bride accompanied the proposal with a jewel of diamonds, emeralds and Japanese pearls.

For a popular girl, a popular designer. Virgil Abloh, one of Hollywood’s newest models, was in charge of realizing the wedding dress of Hailey Baldwin time to give it to the canadian singer Justin Biber, Echo N Encasement, L Model N off white (a vogue that became a trend) stood out because of its open shoulders, its wide sleeves and the lower siren ending in a very wide collar. A fleece fabric with the words “Until death do us part” was a personal sale put on by the influencer for the design, which fetched an estimated $130,000.