most basic color trend

A new trend has emerged to revamp the hair look – reverse shaded hair. This innovative approach to hair coloring has caught the attention of many people on social media and around the world. A bold and original twist on shaded hair color, this style involves creating a color gradient that starts from lightest at the roots to darkest at the ends.

Deciphering reverse ombre

Inspired by the shaded hair trend popular in the 2000s, inverted shaded hair reverses the practice. Where classic shaded hair has deep roots and light lengths, the inverse trend takes it all out. This unique style gained fame thanks to American singer Billie Eilish, who combined green roots with black lengths.

Who can adopt reverse shaded hair?

The versatility of reverse shaded hair is one of its greatest advantages. Suitable for all hair colours, it is most easily achieved by those with a lighter hair base. For those with dark hair, lightening of the roots will be necessary, a process best left to experienced professionals.

reverse shaded hair inspirations

Here are some inspirations to help you imagine the possibilities as you consider this new trend:

1. Reverse Ombre Blonde and Brown Hair

The combination of blonde roots and gray lengths is a popular choice for those seeking a balanced, natural look. The contrast is soft but noticeable, making it perfect for anyone wanting to try out the trend without venturing too far out of their comfort zone.

2. Colorful and unique inverted hair color

For the more adventurous, combining bright, intense colors can create a truly unique look. Vibrant shades of pink, blue, green or even purple can be used, with a lighter color at the roots fading into length and a darker color at the ends.

3. Inverted Ombre Hair on Black Hair

If you have dark hair, don’t worry! Lightening the roots of reverse shaded hair is entirely possible with the help of a professional. Experiment with darker tones to create a subtle yet effective color gradient.

4. Pink inverted hair dye

For those who prefer pastel or warm colors, pink inverted hair color is an excellent choice. Light roots that fade into a deep pink color at the ends are the perfect way to express your fun and vibrant personality.

5. Reverse ombre hair with red undertones

This style combines light roots with rich ruby ​​red lengths and tips. It’s an eye-catching, eye-catching option that will add color to any look.

6. 2000s Inspired Reverse Ombre Blue Hair

A tribute to the early 21st century, this style features light blue roots that fade into deep blue or even black along the length and at the ends. This bold option is perfect for those who want to stand out from the crowd.

ways to follow the trend

Reverse ombre hair can be customized according to your taste. The current trend is brunette lengths with polar blonde highlights at the roots. However, if you want less contrast between the two colors, you can choose a shade slightly darker than the one you chose for the roots for a natural result.

Getting a reverse shaded color done at a hair salon is recommended, especially if you are not used to coloring your hair yourself. The professional will ensure a harmonious gradient between the two colors, avoiding too sharp demarcation.

Ultimately, reverse shaded hair gives you a wide range of options, allowing you to be as restrained or as flashy as you want. Always remember to seek professional advice to make sure the colors and gradients are created correctly. With this new trend, you can express your individuality and creativity in ways never seen before.