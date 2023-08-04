Monster Hunter Pokémon Go already has a release date

The next Monster Hunter Now game from Niantic, the creators of Pokémon Go, already has a release date.

Starting September 14, it will be free to download and play.

The announcement was accompanied by a streaming presentation held on YouTube, which, in addition, showed some of the monsters that we can hunt in the game, such as Jagras, Kulu-Ya-Ku, and Pukei-Pukei.

We were also able to see Barrot, Great Girros, Toby Kadachi, Juratodus, Paoluma, Anjanath, Rathian, Legiana, Rathalos and Diablos.



Presentation of Monster Hunter Now.

Monster Hunter Now will combine Pokémon Go’s real-time space exploration with Monster Hunter combat mechanics and allow users to hunt these monsters and then craft the best armor out of them. Stronger monsters will need the help of several players, while weaker ones can be hunted alone. In addition, the diversity of weapons from the original parts will be preserved, and we will be able to choose from the very beginning what our style of play will be.

Pre-registration is now available through this link for both iPhone and Android, and the more people that pre-register, the more rewards users will get in their first few days of playing. The maximum reward will come when there are five million registered users.

Niantic has had some difficult years: despite the success of Pokémon Go, some decisions regarding the game have led to a decline in player satisfaction with the game. Their other projects, such as NBA All Stars, were closed or canceled entirely, as was the Marvel game they were about to develop.