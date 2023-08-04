“Money and fame come and go, what keeps me going is making better and better music.”

Puerto Rican Jhay Cortez, now known simply as Jhayco, takes more than a whiff, setting himself among the elite of reggaeton around the world. A genre in which it has crowned itself with 16,000 million digital reproductions and which now intends to “revolutionize” with “Rockstar Life”.

“Money and fame come and go, what fills me is to make better and better music,” says the Rio Piedras (Puerto Rico)-born singer, composer and producer in an interview with EFE.

Jhayko (age 30) has been working on “Rockstar Life” for several months, a concept that highlights its more “obscure” side, with futuristic sounds and melodies that make it a creative challenge from “more classic reggaeton”. transforms into “More Than Music”.

“When you sell something like this it is not a single music. Behind everything is reflected a lot. A person is growing, maturing and coming to where he leans with his personality and his aesthetics”, explained the artist, who recently added themes such as “Hollanda” or “Mami Chula” to the Spanish Quevedo. – who are already part of “Rockstar Life”.

His career has grown rapidly in recent years – with albums such as “Famous” (2019) and “Timeless” (2021) – and his collaborations with Bad Bunny on themes such as “Duckyty” or “No Me Connoisseur” have earned him Made a strong one. A shape and now it allows you to explore this other creative aspect.

“When I was younger I was always moderately dark and shy, although I never shied away from the limelight”, the singer told EFE, believing no one could fit the ‘punch’ of a ‘rockstar’ better than him. cannot present. ” in Spanish at her urban music industry.

In the video clip for “Hollanda”, in which he also wanted to include himself from the visual side, he appears in a post-apocalyptic city where he becomes Murciélago and then transforms himself into a hologram of a woman he created. gets along.

“I am full to produce, I am full to write new concepts and ideas. I’ll never lose those longings if it’s not because of a lack of music or because it’s taking a new musical path”, Zayko elaborated that his inspiration has also gone into obscurity.

“The best themes are on sale at night. Everything that happens in discotheques, movement and culture always happens at night”, summed up.

“My career is just starting, I have a chance to create”

His tour “Vida Rockstar” will take him through the three capitals of Spain, where he has performed in the past few days, to the most prestigious venues in the United States and Mexico, until December this year.

“My career is starting, I have a chance to create. I don’t think I’ll be able to reach these levels of production and travel further”, expressed the artist of tracks such as “Passiempre” or “Tarot” with Bad Bunny.

Therefore, Zayko expressed that he was improving the show and the scenery so that the tour would be a step forward in his trajectory and, in part, manage to make reggaeton’s base more flexible internationally.

In the meantime, I say we find ourselves in a time when music is being sold “in a fluid way”, new themes continue to be worked on and collaborations with emerging talent continue to be “opened up”.

As is the case of Spaniard Quevedo, who described himself as an artist “very creative and with a great voice” who was an “honour” to be able to “record, draw inspiration and mix cultures”.

A finalist in two categories of the Latin American Music Awards this year, the singer recalled, “From a young age, the flamenco guitar fascinated me and one of my dreams was to walk the streets of Spain, listening to its music and drinking its wines. “

Of course, as an art lover, Zaiko announced that he had recently purchased a painting by the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso (1881–1973) and that he was looking forward to the opportunities music provided to get to know and advance professionals in other fields. Will continue to take advantage of opportunities. ,

Later this month, the Puerto Rican will take his music to Mexico and land in the United States during the last weeks of September with “Vida Rockstar” to herald his career as the new “hymn to reggaeton.” His followers believe him yes.

“I had the same experience with Wizin and Yandel, Daddy Yankee or Don Omar. You will never lose love with these classic themes as they are a part of your life”, concluded Jhayko.