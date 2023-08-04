Michel Delacalle, a pioneer who brought music to global popularity: “I feel like I could eat the world” | quick quiz

At 28, Maikel Delacalle feels like a veteran. Los Tiempos never stop being a dominant influence. The last time he spoke with EL Country, in 2018, the Canary artist had signed his first record with a major record label and five years later, the phenomenon of the Canary Islands’ music scene allowed him to perform in Latin America. Was taken for And, along with other artists such as Quevedo and Don Patricio, they have joined the most viral list of successes, and do not hide their satisfaction with the legacy they are creating: “I am responsible for the fact that many children become wanted artists. And these kids are men today, they’re stars and they’re musicians. I’m sure I’m proud of it. I can’t lie to you”.

Precisely with the author of Quedet, in a viral session and a crowded vizinc with Argentine producer Bizarrap, one of the themes that crowns Delacal’s new work, Remix My Daughter (2016), A sensillo that he started supporting early on: “When Quevedo named Anza (Tenerife) in the song, we were able to take this neighborhood and the name of San Isidro to the other side of the world, can you imagine?” Here’s how people there might feel about a conflict-ridden neighborhood. From Puerto Rico we learned that es clave hacer familia, no tener ninguna nvidia del otro”.

your new album the code It’s full of references you can feel a ninety year old kid identify with as a tribute to his mom and his abuela. you are not a mother For those who consider women as their life. This reflection on his life and the hardships he faced during his childhood and adolescence (“I was on the floor and now I’m on top”) is wrapped in a gospel choir sequence that he had seen in the film. sister Act: “There was a chavalito that was extremely embarrassing, that pulled him out to sing and stopped singing. I remembered myself at the institute, when when I decided to sing, he knew how to rap and gave me Verguenza to go,

The rest of the album includes other references to the year 2000. His collaboration with Eva Ruiz, I like thisInspired by the pairing of Busta Rhymes and Mariah Carey: I know what you want, And the rest of the recording is taken from the legacy that Timbaland left: “In don’t call me love mix a portion of beatbox That’s what they did in their heyday with Justin Timberlake, with different voices and choirs. La Peña de Hoy hasn’t heard this song, so this record was made so that Chavaleria takes into account the people who inspired us, the people we are caught up to.

In the video interview that accompanies this news, Maikel Delacalte shows us his most personal tattoo, what he feels is the highest moment of his career and reflects on its origins. your next target? Victory over the United States and a possible collaboration with rapper Post Malone: ​​”Now everything works like a perfect trap and Maikel Delacal will do the same to last another 20 or 30 years”, he assured.