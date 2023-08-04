Miami on alert: CDC says leprosy has become endemic in Florida

A case of leprosy has been reported 140,594 new cases globally in 2021latest year for which information is available.

The drawing suggests a 10 percent increase from 128,405 cases found in 2020. and is accompanied by an increase in the number of detections among boys and girls and with comorbidities, according to data from 143 countries compiled by the World Health Organization (WHO), which the Fontil Foundation released last January on the occasion of World Leprosy Day.

Now The US is experiencing an unusual surge in this disease, Florida is one of the states with the highest number of cases.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alarmed that the disease had become endemic in the southeast of the country.

In a paper released in mid-July, the CDC suggested that, therefore, when determining the origin of a case of leprosy in any state, it should be determined whether the person had traveled to Florida.

Central Florida accounted for 81% of cases reported in Florida and nearly a fifth of cases reported in the country in 2020, the researchers said.

The Florida counties with the most cases from January 1 to July 31 are Brevard with four and Volusia with three, according to the Florida Department of Health. Bay, Bradford, Charlotte, Flagler, Highlands, Palm Beach, Pinellas, Polk, and Seminole counties each reported one case.

Several cases in the region, do not show clear evidence of traditionally known risk factors, say the authors of the report: travel, infections transmitted between people and animals, and personal contact with sick people.

While there have been no recent cases of the disease in Chile, 301,312 cases of leprosy have been reported worldwide between 2021 and 2020, including countries such as: Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Mexico, Paraguay, Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Brazil. Where the latter collects 93.77% of infections in Latin America. Positions itself as the third country with the highest number of cases in the world.

leprosy or Hansen’s disease, It is a chronic infectious pathology caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium leprae, which has historically been considered one of the most dreaded diseases due to the high psychosocial burden in those who suffer from it, because if detected late, it has a poor prognosis.

recently noted World Leprosy Day, an initiative promoted by the World Health Organization (WHO) that aims to promote the early detection of this disease, discovered in 1983, a pathology that many consider extinct, but is still a long way off.

Leprosy mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, mucous membranes of the upper respiratory tract and eyes, developing slowly over the years, hence the difficulty of its diagnosis.

Although the exact mechanism of infection is unknown, studies show that it is transmitted through small droplets that are released from the mouth or nose. Contrary to popular beliefleprosy is not a highly contagious disease, and it has a very effective treatment that needs to be started early to avoid complications,” said Dr. Roberto Bustos, a dermatologist at the Las Condes Clinic, in a note to Qué Pasa.

To Chile leprosy has been practically eliminated, and there are no patients with leprosy in the country. Only isolated cases have been reported among adults infected outside the country.

– Light or dark spots

– Skin nodules that become lesions or sores.

– Loss of sensation in the affected area.

– Muscle weakness.

– A tingling sensation in the arms and legs.

“Leprosy is a curable disease. Adequate treatment is effective in 99% of cases. emphasized Dr. Bustos, who added that depending on age and certain clinical or laboratory characteristics, various antibiotic regimens are used, ranging from 6 to 12 months, although the duration will depend on the clinical response and laboratory results.

In addition, the TB vaccine has been found to provide cross-protection against this bacterium. Mycobacterium leprosy up to 80%. If left untreated, this disease can lead to progressive and permanent damage to the skin, nerves, limbs, and eyes. In addition to deformities and chronic pain.