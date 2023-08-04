Meryl Streep, George Clooney and Nicole Kidman donated money to influential American actors. Hollywood

Three weeks ago, Hollywood actors and actresses went on strike along with fellow screenwriters who had been protesting for months for better working conditions. A historic standstill that has produced very tangible consequences both in the television and film industry ecosystem – essentially reversed in the face of a strike by 10,000 screenwriters and more than 160,000 interpreters – and in the lives of the workers themselves and their families.

As many actors and actresses are keen to point out on social media, most Hollywood actors are neither rich nor famous. Many people have second jobs: they are waiters, cleaners, Uber drivers. These are the people who have been at the forefront of the protests and who have been directly affected by the ban. In the past week alone, more than 400 professionals have sought help from the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, an organization that provides financial assistance to the most troubled actors in the United States and is affiliated with SAG-AFTRA, a union that unites screen actors. brings together. Guild and Federation of Television and Radio Art.

While celebrities from the bodybuilding industry participated in the protests — Lupita Nyong’o, Colin Farrell, Jane Fonda and Brendan Fraser, for example — many were wondering where the Hollywood heavyweights (“Where’s Ben Affleck?”, in free translation ‘Where is Ben Affleck?’, read one of the posters put up in the first week of the strike). Apparently, some of them are donating money to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation, in a campaign to support the striking actors and actresses.

Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck (as a couple), Matt Damon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Hugh Jackman, Nicole Kidman, Julia Roberts, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Oprah Winfrey are just some of the superstars who have helped raise more than 15 million. has contributed. dollars (about 14 million euros) over the past three weeks, the foundation announced this Wednesday.







a generation to give back

Meryl Streep and George Clooney top the list of donors, who have also contributed to several awareness drives along with other Hollywood superstars. american newspaper says the new York Times.

Meryl Streep said in a statement, “I remember my days as a waitress, cleaner, typist, even when I was on the unemployment line.” “In this strike, I am fortunate to be able to support those who will fight against Goliath in a long action.” George Clooney said: “We were supported by people like Bette Davis and Jimmy Cagney, now it’s time for our generation to give back.”







Foundation president, actor Courtney B. “The entertainment industry is in crisis and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation is processing 30 times more requests than usual for emergency relief,” Vance said in a note. site of this creature. “Our emergency financial assistance program works to make sure actors in need don’t lose their homes, so they can pay bills, buy food for their families, go to the doctor, and more Can It’s a huge challenge, but we’re determined to tackle it now,” Vance explained.

As of now, there is no end in sight to the strike, which is primarily targeted by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents the great classic studios and platforms. streaming — that is, organizations such as Warner Bros., Paramount, Netflix or Amazon. Negotiations on new collective agreements, wage hikes, new law on related rights on the table streaming Because of the debate over replacing interpreters and jobs and tasks with artificial intelligence.







On the other hand, there is a possibility of screenwriters being out of work. A direction of wgaThe union representing these professionals will meet AMPTP this Friday to resume talks

These protests by both actors and screenwriters resulted in filming halts, cancellations of series and film promotional activities, postponements of events such as the Emmys, and a series of absences from film festivals outside the US such as Locarno. (ongoing) and Venice (starting August 30).

Since 1980, American actors and actresses haven’t gone on strike, and since 1960, they haven’t as screenwriters.