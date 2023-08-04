Meryl Streep and George Clooney Raise Millions for the Striking Actors Union | news

Some of Hollywood’s best-known stars have supported the backstage strike promoted through July 13 by the Screen Actors Guild, SAG-AFTRA, the nearly 160,000 actors and actresses affiliated with the category union.

The New York Times reported that Meryl Streep and George Clooney Led a movement that raised over $15 million for strikers through the founding of SAG-AFTRA.

In addition to donating US$1 million (about R$4.8 million) each, the duo contacted other stars who are among the highest paid in the industry and agreed to donate the same amount.

Some of the names who answered Streep and Clooney’s calls were:

– Julia Roberts

– Leonardo Dicaprio

– Nicole Kidman

– Matt Damon

– Arnold Schwarzenegger

– Hugh Jackman

– Oprah Winfrey

– Jennifer Lopez

– Ben Affleck

– Ryan Reynolds

– Blake Lively

– Dwayne Johnson (The Rock)

The unionized actors have joined the Hollywood writers’ walkout, which began its strike in May. Several productions have already come to a halt due to this agitation.

The strikers’ demands include better pay for artists lesser known to the public, such as extras and voice actors, and higher royalties for showing productions on streaming platforms, which a few years ago made up a significant portion of production companies’ profits. was made, without proportionate transfer to the artists.

They also call for a ban or clear regulations regarding the use of artificial intelligence, which has been used to digitally replicate artists and replace labor.