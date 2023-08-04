MENTAL HEALTH | Catalonia refers psychiatric patients to geriatrics amid criticism of residencies

Conselleria de Dret Socials moves to mentally ill patients – some of them up to 65 years old – to nursing homes where they live with dependent elderly people. so they say geriatric addresses asked about this newspaper, workers and affected familieswho claim that these centers they are not ready to take on the complexity that this type of user presents, linking these derivatives with waiting lists that exist in specialized residences in mental health.





However, Generalitat guarantees that these transfers will be approved by the families and centers that claim they are receiving adequate care and claims that the outcome is “very positive”.

families Residence of Bertrand Oriola, in the La Barceloneta district of Barcelona, ​​have already warned about this situation. The community center, run by a private company, has changed hands after management identified shortcomings during the coronavirus pandemic. “From January 2021, they began to receive mentally ill in residence: we counted nine receipts of this type,” says Enriqueta Lopez, a relative of the center and a neighbor involved in the changes and beautification of the nursing home. Now the leadership has changed again in the center, some of these people have been transferred to other places.

Inspection sources from the Generalitat then explained to this newspaper that the practice could be limited to people in situations extreme vulnerabilitypatients who have nowhere to go after being discharged from the hospital, as there is no enough seats in residential care centers for people with mental health problems. This also confirms another social worker from the social and sanitary hospital in Girona. “When we face such difficult cases, when we don’t know where they can go and need resources, we make a report,” he points out, “the territorial services of the Generalitat decide where they send them, and sometimes they choose the places of residence “.





up to 65 years

Bertrand Oriola’s case is not the only one. “Every time they arrive at the residence more people requesting a residential resource for people under 65 with mental illness. When we ask for a reason, we are always given two reasons: there is no other resource in the area and it’s cheaper. Sad but true,” explains the director of the nursing home, who prefers not to be named. The same claims Daisy Ibanezpresident of the Association for Assistance to Adults with Mental Illness (AGAM), which has been trying for five years to promote a new model of case management.

“It is true that they are made transfer of psychiatric patients to places of residence older people,” Ibanez says. She runs Residence Verdi, a center in the Gràcia district of Barcelona that has 29 beds. In 2018, they began accepting patients with mental illness. “People aged 63, 55 and 58 years old. “Most people with paranoid schizophrenia,” says Ibanez. emergency psychiatric careOther people who are on the street and they ask you to attend to them as an emergency. Sometimes the same psychiatric hospitals also call you and ask if you have a waiting list for them.” Ibanez explains that the centers cannot refuse this. “If you have public places that depend on the Generalitat, your duty is to welcome them as an urgent resourcebecause they meet the criteria for addiction.”

Those who also condemn this situation for several weeks are relatives Residence El Moli, Barcelona. “There are at least three people with serious pathologies in the hostel who moved in in 2019,” he says. Marie Carmen Gonzalezfamily representative. His 93-year-old mother has been at the center for seven years. The woman explains that due to the arrival of these patientsserious situations in the center because nursing home specialists are not prepared to deal with such cases.

violent reactions

“In March of this year, in the dining room, one of these patients did not want to eat and took a plastic knife and threatened one of the workersthat she was pregnant,” says Gonzalez, who also claims to have witnessed the touch. “If they have an outbreak or a crisis, they can attack the workers,” the daughter warns. It seems to me very seriously, relatives are afraid“, assures this woman, who has already filed a complaint with the Consorci de Serveis Socials de Barcelona.





“Obviously, workers in dormitories, hero culture, do not ready to face this challenge: it is obvious that these patients need to be looked after with the necessary ratios and personnel trained for this, ”criticizes J.Osep Maria Yagüe, a community coordinator for the Comisiones Obreras union, who recalls that nursing homes were understaffed for many years and user-to-staff ratios are better in specialist mental health centres. “Housing designed for the elderly is not prepared for what to do in the event of an outbreak or how to respond to an aggressive patient,” Ibanez also insists.

Generalitat: “The result is positive”

Ibanez believes that this type of transfer is increasing due to the plan of the Ministry of Health cut down on long-term stays in psychiatric hospitals. In addition, there are long queues in hostels designed for people with mental illness.

However, the Generalitat version is different. “Going on deinstitutionalization process in the field of mental health, and this implies a search new places to live for people with mental health problems that they are more appropriate,” they argue from Drets Socials. “Perhaps this is provided for by the norm, and the result is very positive,” they add. They also note that the centers “ready” to serve you. “If there is any action related to their degenerative condition or medical care, or if they are in an unbalanced situation from time to time, they are referred to a medical center, as is done in other cases,” the government’s decision says.

Drets Socials makes sure that transfers from psychiatric centers are dependent on the Department of Health. Salut guarantees the right to stay in a nursing home for the mentally ill over 65 years of age, as well as those in an extremely vulnerable, dependent and extremely urgent situation. They explain that if these transfers are made before discharge from the hospital

while those run by Drets Socials concern people with intellectual disabilities, although the latter are solely responsible for what happens in public places. “This is done on a case-by-case basis, with the approval of residents and their families, and from an inclusive perspective.”

For its part, the Ministry of Health ensures that patients

They also ensure that most translations are for people. over 65 years oldwhich represent a high degree of dependence, and becomes meeting the same criteria than other queries.