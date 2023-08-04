Mental health and consumption trainings were held in Angastaco and San Carlos.

The Ministry of Health conducted two trainings on mental health, consumption issues, pathologies of the act and gender issues.

Conferences were held in Angastaco and San Carlos. Among the topics covered:

Legal Basis for National Mental Health Law No. 26,657.

Regulation and application.

Hospitalization for mental health, documented in law.

informed consent.

Mental health and gender perspective.

The fight against addictions as an integral part of mental health policy.

Comprehensive mental health care provided by interdisciplinary teams.

Pathologies of the act (suicide and attempts).