Mental health: an urgent priority | Universal

When the problems of society begin to recur and emerge, they are the result of an increasingly unstoppable symptomatology. In Mexico City, also as a result social decay And lack of medical care for mental health problems, We see more suicides on public roads.

suicide repetitive subway tracks are a daily bread for many users. So much so that for some reason they are not media affairs. These are silent deaths that never seem to surface. It is unlikely that many people are shocked and affected by the events, but for several weeks the phenomenon has outraged civil society in this city.

A woman who died after jumping from the eighth floor of a hotel near Paseo de la Reforma on June 8. Her name was Ara. And those who knew her were quite stunned by this news. Public outrage was left over from the spectacle that unfolded around his suicide. The people who walked that day along this street decided to record the events that directly supported this woman. The hotel staff did the same. After 30 minutes of suspense in the window of a building, Ara jumped up and fixed in the eyes and mobile phones that followed her, images that quickly spread on social networks. In a few minutes, Ara’s suicide will also become a spectacle for public opinion.

Just a few days ago. at the same height as Ara committed suicidea person about whom there is little information also committed suicide in principle in the same way.

These actions, which seem to attract too much public opinion and appear to be isolated events, also raise interesting reflections on our perceptions, because, as I said at the beginning, suicides are unfortunately becoming more common. There were 8,447 suicides in Mexico in 2021

completed, which is 1,224 more than in 2019. INEGI. In addition, for every completed suicide, there are at least 20 non-fatal suicide attempts.

This global public health problem is also a reality for us in Mexico. Well, understanding that this is a growing problem is also an important point to look at it directly and find solutions to solve it. Some factors to consider, such as suffering from a mental illness, a chronic illness, especially if it causes pain, substance use including alcohol, belonging to very vulnerable groups (LGBT, HIV, history of abuse, single minors, etc.) ), as well as stress and anxiety caused by physical and mental exhaustion.

Prioritizing our mental health is essential to building a better society. That is why I believe that looking at the problem, we will know how to find possible ways to improve the quality of life not only for the residents of the capital, but for the whole country, because we are indebted to everyone. others to move from watching the tragedy to supporting the needs of other citizens. This is where real change begins.