Meet the new characters of Season 3

The third season of the comedy series “only murders in the buildingcomes out exclusively on August 8 star+Another murder attribute for Charles (steve martin), Oliver (Martin Short) and Mabel (Selena Gomez) solve. This time, the crime takes place behind the scenes of a Broadway show and, in addition to the main trio, the series now features new characters played by big names.

New Characters for “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3

Meryl Streep is Loretta

Actress Meryl Streep Delivers presentations. Considered one of the best actresses of recent times and winner of all major cinema awards, she is mainly known for her versatility in roles and her adaptability in diction. Meryl to star in Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” LorettaOne of the actresses in Oliver’s play.

Jesse Williams is Tobert

Jesse Williams is an American actor and model best known for playing Dr. Jackson Avery in the series “Grey’s Anatomy” and the protagonist Marcus in the electronic game “Detroit: Become Human”. Williams Now Comes to “Only Murders in the Building” tobertA documentary filmmaker who is interested in the murder committed by the trio.

Ashley Park is Kimber

Ashley Park is an American actress, dancer and singer, best known for her role in the television series “Emily in Paris” and for playing Gretchen Weiner in the 2018 Tony Award®-nominated musical “Mean Girls” The Building Kimber, a Broadway star who becomes involved in the investigation.