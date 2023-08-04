Meet the Main Cast of ‘Oppenheimer’

the film ‘Oppenheimer’The film from famed director Christopher Nolan is already being considered a national box office success as according to consultancy comScore, it has grossed approx. BRL 32 million in two weeks of the exhibition,

tells the story of the film J Robert OppenheimerAn American physicist who led during World War II ‘Manhattan Project’a research enterprise that developed this world’s first nuclear weapon, Since then, known as Oppenheimer “Father of the Atomic Bomb”,

Find out who the main cast of ‘Oppenheimer’ is below:

cillian murphy

Murphy plays the role of ‘Jay’, the main character of the film. Robert Oppenheimer’. Cillian Murphy is also known for his performances in ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘A Quiet Place’.

Emily Blunt

Blunt is Oppenheimer’s wife in the plot. ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ and ‘A Quiet Place’ are the most famous works in which Emily has participated.

Dylan Arnold

Dylan acts as ‘Frank Oppenheimer’, who is J.J. Robert has a younger brother who is also active in the ‘Manhattan Project’. Dylan is also recognized for his performances in ‘After’, ‘Halloween’ and the series ‘You’.

Robert Downey Jr.

In the film, Robert is Lewis Strauss, the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission. The actor is known worldwide for his roles in ‘Iron Man’ and ‘Sherlock Holmes’.

Matt Damon

Matt plays Lieutenant General ‘Leslie Groves Jr.’, who sent the ‘Manhattan Project’ to the US government. ‘The Departed’, ‘Saving Private Ryan’ and ‘Good Will Hunting’ are some of the major successes of the actor’s career.

Florence Pugh

He is a psychiatrist and a member of the Communist Party in the conspiracy; Oppenheimer met in 1936 at the University of California. Pugh is best known for her roles in ‘Little Women’ and ‘Black Widow’.

jack quaid

Also known for playing ‘Hughie Campbell’ in the series ‘The Boys’, Quaid plays Richard Feynman in ‘Oppenheimer’, a young member of the ‘Manhattan Project’.

Kenneth Branagh

The plot features Kenneth Branagh ‘Niels Bohr’, a Danish physicist who developed Bohr’s model of the atom. Branagh is a renowned Irish actor and director; He is part of the cast of ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets’ and directed the film ‘Belfast’.

