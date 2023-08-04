Meet the cutest nails of all time – Claudia

We Have a New Nail Trend: The Blueberry Milk Nails (in translation into Portuguese, “Blueberry Milk Nails”). The creamy and insanely delicate shade of light blue has already appeared on the hands of celebrities like Sofia Richie this is girl At the moment, Dua Lipa, Zendaya, Kate Hudson and Sabrina Carpenter – are fueling interest on social media.

This trend is another version of the milky manicure phenomenon, the milky nails that Jennifer Lopez adores. Well, it’s worth mentioning that blue beauty doesn’t just belong on the nails. In May, we spotted Helen Mirren, Sydney Sweeney and Elsa Hosk at the Cannes Film Festival in the same color and matching dress with eye shadow. Mirren’s hair and nails were also blue. In the same month, the trend dominated the Versace runway and campaign.

Returning to hands, blueberry milk nails also appear frequently on social networks. according to beauty experts kelly vialCEO of Studio Entre Silios e Nails, Baby Blue brings sophistication to hands. “In this trend, the tone leaves a more delicate and graceful look on the nails,” she says. It’s winter, but Kelly believes the blue hue will be a great bet for summer, too.

How did you make this Blueberry Milk Nails

To enter the trend, you need to think about the upcoming tone before entering in the blue. No need to go to the nail salon, you can recreate this nail polish at home. Clean and file your nails to your preferred shape, then choose the color you’re going to use.

“There are variations of blue, but the important thing is that the base is creamy and very milky, as this is what characterizes blueberry milk nails,” explains the expert. You can apply a milky white base coat and top it with a pale blue or go bold with a creamy pale blue nail polish. “The ideal is to apply over a beige, pearl or even white base,” suggests Kelly Viall.

Finally, apply a top coat for a long lasting, glossy effect. You can also opt for glitter cover. “But nothing superfluous. Ideally, it should not be flashy. The color of the nail polish should prevail in this trend”, advises the professional.

Blueberry Milk Nails Inspirations:

rainbow glitter

francinha

ombre

just blue