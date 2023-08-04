Marvel’s Last Hits and more: Discover premieres coming to Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+ this week (July 31 to August 6).

We’re Already In Full Summer But The Streaming Platforms Aren’t Delaying A Second The speed of its publication. Cinema room with Ichando humo con los lanzamientos de barbie or oppenheimer, Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Disney+ are preparing a new series of premieres to enter the month of August with great content. On this occasion, Ratten House receives UCM’s most recent success: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Meanwhile, Netflix is ​​betting on season 2 heart blocker For hits like Y HBO Max question of justiceHighly recommended for a look at Michael B Jordan in action and out of the box. As always, we’ll review the keynote premiere below,

Premieres Weekly (July 31 to August 6) on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney+

Netflix

August 1st

Grizzy and the Lemmings – Season 2

3 august

Heartstopper – Season 2

Mario Biondo’s Last Hours

Lincoln’s Lawyer – Season 2

face to face

Zomb 100: Things I Want to Do Before I’m a Zombie

7 august

La casa de las muñecas de gabi – season 8

prime video

2 august

4 august

El Hotel de los Leos: Garcia and Garcia 2

Garcia and Garcia 2 the lost flowers of alice heart

hbo max

4 august

August 6

Lakers: Time to Win – Season 2

disney+

2 august

Guardians of the Galaxy: section 3

section 3 bitter lies

What do we think of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 in your day? “The third installment of Guardians looks good, allowing a little bit of it to break away from the main UCM, and a little bit of free rein. An independent adventure featuring (or not) a group of our favorite characters, with tasks to complete.” There is a new mission for ISS, which will also mark a before and after events in its history without joining the rest of the projects being prepared there. A space opera de las de antes”.