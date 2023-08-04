Margot Robbie’s film is already the third highest-grossing film of all time

Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig and produced and starring Margot Robbie, is hitting theaters. The production grossed over $795 million worldwide and that number will continue to grow in the coming weeks. The huge reception of the film is so grand that it is set to become the third highest grossing film of all time in 2023 and Marvel Studios may taste the only success.



Photo: Warner Bros. Photos / I love cinema

Among the top three highest-grossing movies of 2023 are: Super Mario Bros. – The Movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 more barbie, The first is Year of the Queen, an animated film adaptation of the famous Nintendo video game, which has crossed one billion dollars in revenue. The third installment of the Marvel Studios trilogy starring Chris Pratt and directed by James Gunn has grossed over $845 million worldwide.

This time, barbie it is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Only about 49 million have been separated. If Greta Gerwig’s film continues its dominance, it will become the second highest-grossing film of the year.

Marvel Studios didn’t start the year off right with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania. The third installment of the saga starring Paul Rudd grossed more than $476 million worldwide, an unusual number for the Kevin Feige-led franchise. Together Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3Things have gotten better, but we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the next release of the franchise in 2023: The Marvels, the sequel to Captain Marvel…

